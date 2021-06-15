El Paso County is home to Colorado's second largest concentration of a new COVID strain labeled as a "variant of concern" by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, according to state data.

The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.1, was identified in India in December and is extra transmissible, according to the state health department, which announced Tuesday that it would add the variant to its dashboard 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The variant now comprises the second highest percentage of variants in the state, coming in behind the extra transmissible Alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7, from the United Kingdom.

According to state public health officials, the Delta variant has been identified in 17 Colorado counties so far. As of Tuesday, Mesa County in Western Colorado was home to the state's largest concentration of identified Delta cases, with 174. El Paso County came in second, with 34 cases of the variant. Adams and Garfield counties tied for third place, with nine cases each. Denver County was home to just one identified case.

The state's first cases of the Delta variant were identified in Mesa County last month after five individuals contracted it. That happened just as the state reached the milestone of 2 million Coloradans vaccinated.

Variants of concern, according to the CDC, are strains of of viruses that are more transmissible and severe, and do a better job of resisting treatments, antibodies and diagnostic tests.

Not all positive COVID-19 cases are analyzed for variant strains. State epidemiologists track variants of concern through the state's Variant Sentinel Surveillance Program, which sequences a random sample of virus specimens each week in order to estimate the prevalence of variants of concern.

In El Paso County, nearly 50% of eligible residents have received at least once dose of the vaccine. That number rises to more than 70% in Denver County. At least 70% of a population must have been vaccinated or exposed to the virus to reach herd immunity, according to experts.

People infected with COVID-19’s Delta variant, first detected in India, are more than twice as likely to end up in the hospital than with the Alpha variant identified in the U.K. last year.

Vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca protect against Delta, researchers said Monday. They found the shot made by Pfizer offered better protection in a large study from Scotland.

Bloomberg News contributed to this report.