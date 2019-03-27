Veteran El Paso County employee Nicola Sapp left her position this month with the promise of a more than $150,000 payout from the county.
Sapp stepped down as deputy county administrator on March 18 after working for the county for nearly two decades, according to county spokesman Ryan Parsell.
The county has agreed to pay her $95,500 in severance, nearly $11,000 in health insurance premiums, and more than $44,000 in earned sick, vacation, and personal time, according to an agreement provided to The Gazette by the county.
Sapp’s departure, first reported by The Colorado Springs Independent, came just days before the board of county commissioners unanimously voted to appoint County Attorney Amy Folsom as the next county administrator. The county announced last month that Folsom was being considered to succeed County Administrator Henry Yankowski, who is retiring next month.
Two more high-level county positions were also recently filled, according to a county news release issued Tuesday. Crystal LaTier, who took over as interim Economic Development Department director after DeAnne McCann retired, has been promoted to the executive director of that department and the El Paso County Housing Authority. Scot Cuthbertson has also become executive director of the Public Works Department, where he’s served as acting director since former head Jim Reid began leading the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.
Sapp, who began her career with the county in 2001 as assistant finance and budget director, served for years as the county’s chief financial officer until she was promoted to deputy county administrator early last year, Parsell said.
Her annual salary was about $191,000, according to the parting agreement. She could not be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
Such “mutual separation agreements” are common when “high-level executive management” leave the county, said Deputy County Attorney Diana May, who signed the agreement on the county’s behalf.
The county agreed to pay past Deputy County Administrator Monnie Gore about $28,500 when he parted ways with the county in 2015, according to documents Parsell provided to The Gazette.