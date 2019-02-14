El Paso County Administrator Henry Yankowski will retire this year, the county said in a Thursday news release.
Yankowski, administrator for more than three years, expects his last day to be in late April, but he could work longer if commissioners need more time to find a replacement, county spokesman Ryan Parsell said.
Commissioners will hold an executive session Tuesday to discuss how to choose a new administrator, the news release said.
Yankowski, who is paid nearly $193,000 annually, oversees about 2,800 county employees and helps carry out policies set by the county commissioners, Parsell said. He also has helped lead disaster recovery efforts, improvements to county roads and infrastructure and upgrades to the information technology system.
Yankowski worked in planning and building code enforcement with city and county governments in Virginia, North Carolina and Florida. He was hired as the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department official in 2007 while working as land development director in Chattanooga, Tenn.
In 2015, Yankowski was appointed county administrator after Jeff Greene left to become chief of staff for Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.