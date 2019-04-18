El Paso County’s canine residents have two new reasons to wag their tails. This spring, the county is welcoming pets and their owners to a pair of new dog parks at Fountain Creek and Falcon regional parks.
The grand opening for the 10-acre dog park in Falcon will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at 11050 Eastonville Road. The fully-fenced park features a loop trail system and a 2-acre section for small dogs, according to Jason Meyer, a project manager for the county’s Community Services Department.
The Falcon addition, which cost $60,000, was paid for with a grant from Great Outdoors Colorado and excess revenues that the county was able to retain thanks to a 2017 ballot measure, Meyer said in a recent interview.
The other new dog park, 3 acres with 1,600 feet of trails, is south of Fountain Creek Nature Center off Duckwood Road, said county Park Planner Ross Williams. Crews are still finishing a 22-car parking lot for the park and expect to finish in a few days, Williams said. Some signage also needs to be added, but residents can use the park as long as construction isn’t blocking the gates, he said. The county is using excess revenues and regional park fees to pay for the $98,000 project, Williams previously told The Gazette.
“This is just going to be an added bonus for dog owners in that area,” he said.
Both parks will have bag dispensers for owners to pick up after their four-legged friends.
The new parks will give pet owners the chance to let their dogs roam free, despite a leash law that the county recently re-instituted. Due to the rule change, which took effect last month, county regional parkgoers now face fines if their animals are unleashed outside of designated dog parks.
The county has two other dog parks, the well-known Bear Creek Dog Park and a smaller one in Fox Run Regional Park.