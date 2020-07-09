El Paso County, along with Jeffco, is among the populous counties along Colorado's Front Range where wearing a mask in public remains voluntary.
Of the 10 most populous counties in the state, Denver, Boulder, Larimer, Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas have made wearing a face mask in public mandatory. El Paso, Jefferson, Pueblo and Weld counties do not currently require it. The three counties under the Tri-County Health Department, Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas, can opt out of the requirement.
Even without a government mandate, many private businesses require customers to wear masks, although enforcing that has led to angry outbursts and assaults.
Masks, which initially were dismissed as ineffective in blocking the coronavirus, have become a political flash point, with President Donald Trump disdaining then and holding rallies at which anyone wearing a mask is mocked.
As health experts have gained a better understanding of the disease, masks have been recommended as the best way of slowing the spread of the disease to others.
Nevertheless, El Paso County doesn't have plans to make wearing a mask mandatory.
"At this point in time, El Paso County is encouraging the use of masks, particularly when in public and in close proximity to others," Michelle Hewitt, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Public Health Department said. "Our efforts have been heavily focused on proactively providing education and outreach to help communicate why it's important to wear a mask, and to help our community achieve voluntary compliance."
Penalties for not wearing a mask can be severe — In Boulder County it carries a fine of up to $15,000 and a year in jail.
Gov. Jared Polis has refrained from issuing an order making wearing a mask mandatory in public, leaving it up to counties and municipalities to enact their own requirements.