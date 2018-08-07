El Paso and Teller counties are under a flash flood Tuesday watch as storms potentially as severe as Monday's are approaching Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, meteorologists say.

3:45 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 3:43 p.m. for east central Teller County and southwestern El Paso County. The warning lasts until 4:15 p.m. Hail and wind up to 60 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Flash flood watch

The weather service issued the watch for between 1 p.m. and midnight. Flash flooding is possible— particularly in burn scars, urban areas and areas with wet soil conditions following yesterday's rainfall— and hail could reach up to 2.5 inches in diameter.

"We have another, similar type of storm building in the atmosphere with local heavy rains and about 2.5-inch hail," said weather service meteorologist John Kalina. "The focus could be further south, but we can't discount the Springs area."

Portions of Fremont, Las Animas, Huerfano and Pueblo counties, the Wet Mountain Valley and the Sangre de Cristo and Wet mountains are also in the flash flood watch.

Monday's storm delivered hail as large as 4 inches in diameter, which was reported just before 3 p.m. 2 miles east-southeast of Security, the weather service said.

Hail 2.75 inches in diameter and possibly larger pelted the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, leaving 14 people injured, two animals dead and about 3,400 people evacuated. The zoo sustained "extensive property damage" and will be closed Tuesday, said zoo spokeswoman Jenny Koch.

Power also was cut to 1,925 people in north Colorado Springs east of Interstate 25 during the storm, Colorado Springs Utilities’ outage map said, and Fountain reported hailstones as big as golf balls and baseballs.

The storm cycle is predicted to continue through at least Friday, with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms between noon and midnight Wednesday, a 20 percent chance between noon and midnight Thursday and a 10 percent chance after noon Friday, the weather service said.

High temperatures are expect to be in the low 80s all week.