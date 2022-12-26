In 2023 El Paso and Teller counties are set to form the Fourth Judicial District Community Corrections Authority.

The authority, approved by the Teller and El Paso boards of county commissioners, will allocate funding to run community corrections programs in both counties, according to El Paso County Executive Director of Justice Services Pete Carey.

"In the case of many local jurisdictions, including El Paso and Teller counties, community corrections facilities are operated by private vendors," Carey said. "The authority will administer the contract with vendors, who operate community corrections facilities serving the Fourth Judicial District."

Currently, two third-party vendors are employed by the Fourth Judicial District to provide services to community corrections facilities, according to the intergovernmental agreement approved by the El Paso County Board of Commissioners in November. Those two contracts with third-party vendors will be assigned to the authority, along with all future vendor contract negotiations.

The authority will take charge of the contracts for Embrave, formerly known as ComCor, and the GEO Group's Community Alternatives of El Paso County, according to Carey. Both facilities are tasked with detaining inmates while preparing them for reentry into the community.

The authority will not be tasked with managing the contracts for the El Paso County jail, which is not classified as a community corrections facility.

The authority will be run by three directors, two nominated by the El Paso County Board of Commissioners and one from the Teller County Board of Commissioners. Those directors, Carey said, will be selected sometime in January.

According to the agreement, the three authority directors will not be subject to term limits.

The authority will not replace the current Community Corrections Board, which makes decisions regarding who gets placed within community corrections facilities in El Paso and Teller counties.

The 16-person community corrections board includes Assistant District Attorney Brent Nelson, public defender Rosalie Roy, Colorado Springs Police Department Lt. Paul Martinez, Fourth Judicial District Judge Chad Miller, and more.

"We value our relationship with Teller County and the authority ensures that both county governments comprising the Fourth Judicial District are represented in our community corrections system," Carey said.

The forming of the authority will come at no extra cost to El Paso or Teller county taxpayers, Carey said.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney spokesman Howard Black said the District Attorney's Office does not have a role in the newly formed authority.

The agreement states the authority will meet at least twice per year, with the first meeting to take place after the three directors are chosen in January.