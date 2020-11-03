Police have now cleared eight of the 10 bank robberies that took place in October in Colorado Springs, department spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said Tuesday.

Forty-nine-year-old David Lyman of Colorado Springs faces felony charges in connection with four bank robberies that occurred within a two-week period last month, Kerr said in a news release. Lyman is suspected of robbing three branches of the Ent Credit Union, as well as attempting to rob a Wells Fargo on North Academy Boulevard.

Lyman, who has a previous arrest for an attempted bank robbery in 2015, was also arrested on a charge of illegally possessing a weapon, police said.

Detectives from the department’s Robbery Unit do not believe Lyman was working with Keith Frey, 35, and Derek Rouse, 31, the Denver-based pair arrested on Oct. 20 for robbing four banks last month.

“However, with Lyman’s arrest, eight of the 10 bank robberies that occurred in October have been cleared,” Kerr said.

Police continue to investigate the remaining robberies, she said.

Anyone with information that could aid in the investigation is asked to call police at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.