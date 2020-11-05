Police handcuffs on the table
cokinaci — Fotolia

Eight men were arrested late last month in Colorado Springs on suspicion of soliciting child prostitution, police said.

Steven Druckenmiller, 40, of Colorado Springs; Richard Nance, 32, of Pueblo; Daric Grimes, 42, of Security; Trevor Skoczen, 31, of Colorado Springs; Kirtis Davis, 23; of Colorado Springs, Ning Wang, 45, of Oakland, Calif.; Hong Lin, 32, of Colorado Springs; and Mark Necessary, 58, of Colorado Springs were arrested on suspicion of soliciting child prostitution, Colorado Springs police announced Thursday.

Multiple-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Interstate 25

The Colorado Springs department has a detective unit that specializes in Internet crimes targeting children. Those officers teamed with state and national agencies in an undercover investigation, including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the federal Department of Homeland Security.

Armed road-rage suspect shot dead by police outside Fort Carson gate

The eight suspects were booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of felony charges, police said.

Burglar shoots at victims in eastern Colorado Springs

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments