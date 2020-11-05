Eight men were arrested late last month in Colorado Springs on suspicion of soliciting child prostitution, police said.
Steven Druckenmiller, 40, of Colorado Springs; Richard Nance, 32, of Pueblo; Daric Grimes, 42, of Security; Trevor Skoczen, 31, of Colorado Springs; Kirtis Davis, 23; of Colorado Springs, Ning Wang, 45, of Oakland, Calif.; Hong Lin, 32, of Colorado Springs; and Mark Necessary, 58, of Colorado Springs were arrested on suspicion of soliciting child prostitution, Colorado Springs police announced Thursday.
The Colorado Springs department has a detective unit that specializes in Internet crimes targeting children. Those officers teamed with state and national agencies in an undercover investigation, including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the federal Department of Homeland Security.
The eight suspects were booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of felony charges, police said.