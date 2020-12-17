It wasn’t happenstance that a large hawk landed on a spire atop the three-story Union Printers Home during a purification and blessing of the property Thursday.
“We see this as a signal from the ancestors, that they are pleased with things we are doing,” said Royce Gay, a distant grandson of the 19th century Oglala Sioux warrior chief, Crazy Horse.
Gay traveled by bus from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, the home of the Oglala Lakota Nation where he lives, to Colorado Springs for Thursday’s kickoff of a grassroots effort to save the historic land from potential development.
With prospective buyers knocking on the door, organizers of the fledgling 202020 Movement want to return historic, 25-acre property east of downtown Colorado Springs to its original roots of healing people in need.
“This is a final battle cry,” said organizer Amy Niswonger, a local real estate agent and nurse. “We want to create a self-sustaining community that shows the world when people come together, they can take care of each other.”
The concept is to turn the shuttered assisted-living and skilled-nursing facility into a community hub for healing and education for people who are homeless as well as military veterans, youth and other seekers and wanderers.
To do that, organizers are launching an online GoFundMe campaign to raise $20 million. The local nonprofit Baseline Life Inc., which provides education, lifestyle and products to improve health and well-being, is handling the account.
“It’s time to elevate the minds and hearts of those less fortunate,” Gay said during a Native American prayer ceremony at the property.
“I’m calling upon all humanity and people to come together; we all bleed red, no matter the color of our skin.”
The thought of the grand old building being demolished to make way for a Walmart or condos is “crazy,” said Tom Sharak, the former assistant director of nursing at the Union Printers Home, who was among the small group of 10 people participating in the event.
Built in 1892 as a national treatment center for International Typographical Union members who were sick with black lung disease and tuberculosis from carbon-based ink, the home became an assisted living and skilled nursing facility in 2014. The state revoked the center's license in February, after an elderly resident froze to death on a bench outside the building.
“This community effort to bring people here to help them heal is a wonderful thing,” Sharak said. “When we got shut down, we worried about what would happen to the building.”
With Pikes Peak framed by the stone archway that define the sweeping entry into the Union Printers Home, Gay spoke of Crazy Horse's prophesy.
The prediction describes how the seventh generation of the Red Nation — Gay’s generation — will rise again in a world longing for light and restore the Earth as one circle.
Gay said he had a vision about the Union Printers Home becoming a place where people from all over the world are called by spiritual revelation to come to heal.
“We’re protecting the property and giving it good, positive energy,” he said. “I feel the energy of my relatives — it’s a spark that’s going to light many more sparks.”
With the domino effect of the coronavirus pandemic causing unexpected death and illness, massive job losses, expected evictions, business closures and added mental health stress, the time is now for such a project to materialize in Colorado Springs, Niswonger said.
“We’re manifesting the prophesy to come true,” she said. “We want to be a beacon of light and have this property do something good for the community.”
The hawk’s appearance during Thursday's ceremony is significant, Gay said, because the red-tailed hawk was Crazy Horse's spiritual guide.
Niswonger said the owner of the property gave his permission to the group and is “on board” with what they want to accomplish, which is to eventually purchase the site.
“I’m a Colorado native, my husband and his father own Patsy’s Candies, and we care about the community,” Niswonger said. “We don’t want to see the Union Printers Home go by the wayside or get torn down; we’re trying to preserve it for its original intent.”