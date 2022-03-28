Less than a year on the job, Woodland Park School District RE-2 Superintendent Mathew Neal has cast his net toward a larger sea of students.

Neal is one of three finalists being considered to lead the Anchorage School District in Alaska, according to the district’s website.

The district serves 43,500 students and employs a staff of 6,000, making it the state's largest, its website says.

Woodland Park’s official enrollment this academic year is 1,832 students — nearly 1,000 students fewer than the 2009-2010 academic year, according to Colorado Department of Education data.

Neal did not respond to a phone request; the top three candidates toured the Anchorage district on Monday, met with students and staff, and interviewed with board members, according to a posted schedule. The finalists are attending a community town hall Tuesday night.

The other top contenders are Frank Hauser, superintendent of the Sitka School District in Southeast Alaska; and Jharrett Bryantt, executive officer in the Office of Talent at the Houston Independent School District in Texas.

Neal said in his application that’s been made public that the job is an excellent match for him professionally and "a little bit of a dream come true." He’s also worked in Denver Public Schools and in Durango.

Should Neal, who was born and raised in Colorado, be offered the position and accept it, his departure would be a big loss for Woodland Park RE-2, board President David Rusterholtz said Monday.

"Mathew Neal has all of the expertise and experience to do things that Woodland Park really needs," he said. "Woodland Park has great infrastructure, wonderful teachers, administrators and other staff, and he has all the skills we need to improve the quality of education for the kids.

"I would be very disappointed if he left — I think that would not benefit our district in any way whatsoever."

Neal was one of four finalists for Woodland Park RE-2 superintendent, when previous board members hired him in March 2021. He was superintendent of American Creativity Academy in Hawally, Kuwait, and began the job in Woodland Park on July 1, 2021.

Neal replaced Steve Woolf, whose superintendent contract was terminated in November 2020 following an arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. He had led the district for two years.

Woodland Park RE-2 encompasses five schools in Teller County, where three times as many Republicans are registered as active voters compared with the number of active registered Democrats, according to the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Neal has had "a good relationship" with the school board, Rusterholtz said.

Rusterholtz is one of four newcomers who won seats on the five-member board last November. But since the election, the four self-described conservatives on the nonpartisan board have come under fire for the direction the board is taking.

Upwards of 260 students, parents, teachers and community members showed up at the March 9 board meeting to protest criticisms a few members levied against the teachers' union, for example.

Other controversies have included prayer at meetings, what some called derogatory remarks a board member made to middle school students, potentially leasing part of the middle school to a charter school that the former board rejected for charter authorization, changes to a self-directed student technology platform and a developing opt-out policy for parents.

Rusterholtz attributes the national media attention the latter gained to Neal catching the attention of headhunters.

While spring is typically when school districts search for new superintendents, Rusterholtz said recruiters began courting Neal after he was interviewed last month on Fox News Channel's Fox & Friends First.

The segment spotlighted an RE-2 policy that the board is creating so that parents could opt their children out of lessons that reference sexual contact, graphic violence, profanity, drug use and materials that may be polarizing along racial, ethnic or religious lines.

Alternate learning materials would be provided to students opting out, Neal said, to meet state academic standards.

The Fox & Friends host noted the district’s mission statement on the concept: "The goal here is student achievement, not validating a specific point of view."

Neal said the issue is about "giving parents choice, letting teachers teach and transparency."

When teachers "get close to the edge of a controversial subject," they would ask an administrator for approval to broach the subject, he said, in explaining the policy.

"We've had to be really explicit about our parents' support of our teachers," Neal said. "Having that partnership back and forth is the backbone to teaching itself, whether it's mask mandates, whether we give a snow day," Neal said.

"Across America, that partnership at times is broken," he said. "In the Woodland Park School District, we’re making an effort to make sure that’s a solid partnership between parents and teachers."

Said Rusterholtz, "I hope he stays."