One day after the ACLU of Colorado filed a lawsuit against the Woodland Park School District, its board lifted an order to ban a critic from speaking at its meetings.

The Aug. 3 lawsuit alleges that after Logan Ruths made a brief sarcastic remark at the school board meeting June 14, the board's directors banished him from the meetings, school property and district-hosted events for more than a year or face criminal prosecution.

“It was only after receiving pressure from the ACLU about WPSD’s clear violation of Ruths’ constitutional rights to free speech and assembly, that the district decided to lift the unconstitutional banishment against him,” said Tim Macdonald, ACLU of Colorado legal director.

In addition to the district, the lawsuit was filed against the school board and Ken Witt, the district superintendent.

Board president David Rusterholtz said that the board did not ban Ruths but rather issued a no-trespassing order after his June remarks.

“I don’t like the word ‘ban’ because it just dramatizes everything,” Rusterholtz said. “‘Banishment’ is the word the ACLU uses.”

Informed of the lawsuit while he was on vacation in Ohio, Rusterholtz said he took action.

“When I heard (Ruths) was given the order for one year, I immediately called our attorney, Brad Miller, and asked him to rescind the order.”

According to the lawsuit, Ruths made the sarcastic remark in response to a speaker’s comments that Ruths perceived to be anti-LGBTQ+.

Ruths followed with a comeback, which lasted three seconds. “Where else do you do comedy? I’d love to see your show sometime.”

The exchange can be seen on a livestream video at: https://acluofcolorado.sharefile.com/d-s63ffc2a43de54d869091e1361b064c57.

The lawsuit alleges that although Ruths’ comments were brief, Rusterholtz abruptly stopped the meeting and threatened to have Ruths removed. Ultimately, the board intimidated him into leaving the property, the lawsuit documents state.

“Leaders within our public schools must be held accountable for their wrongdoings. That is what this case has done in Woodland Park,” Macdonald said. “We cannot allow leaders, especially those within organizations that influence our children, to support harmful speech they agree with and retaliate against speech that doesn’t align with their anti-democratic interests.”

The lawsuit is still pending, said Erica Tinsley, interim director of communications for the ACLU.

“The ACLU did withdraw the motion for a temporary restraining order it filed to prevent the district from banning Logan from school board meetings and district property. Since the district rescinded its banishment order the TRO is no longer necessary."

Ruths is a vocal critic of the school board. He was the district’s records clerk until March 2023, when he was fired, according to the ACLU.

According to court documents provided by the ACLU, during his tenure as official records custodian, Ruths grew concerned about district decisions to withhold or redact materials he thought were subject to disclosure under the Colorado Open Records Act.

Ruths served as records custodian from February 2022 until March 2023, during which time he processed and responded to an estimated 390 CORA requests.

Ruths raised his concerns about district CORA practices with Witt and the district’s attorney, Miller, on multiple occasions.

The documents state that Witt and Miller were unhappy that Ruths believed and voiced that the district was not complying with its CORA obligations.

The district terminated Ruths’ employment on March 10.

“Mr. Ruths was in no way fired or fired for cause,” Rusterholtz said. “Mr. Witt went through a reduction of administrative staff and in the IT (information technology) department, combined two jobs, thus, eliminating one position, that of Mr. Ruths’. As a result, the savings due to the reduction in staff payroll was put entirely into the classrooms.”

The next regularly scheduled school board meeting is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. Livestreaming will be available at: wpsdk12.org.