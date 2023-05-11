The Woodland Park School District RE-2 board of education unanimously renewed interim Superintendent Ken Witt’s contract for an additional year on Wednesday. A search for a permanent superintendent is expected to begin after November elections determine the structure of the school board moving forward.

Witt was initially installed to a six-month term on Jan. 1 following a tumultuous December board meeting. Rapid changes have characterized his tenure since.

Within his first month, Witt led the charge in adopting a social studies curriculum standard called American Birthright. The standard was created by the Civics Alliance, a conservative coalition with the stated mission of combating a “new civics” approach of the progressive left that it says prioritizes activism over the responsibilities of American citizenship. The Colorado State Board of Education shot down a proposal in October that would have adopted American Birthright as Colorado’s base standard.

Under his leadership the district also moved sixth-grade students from Woodland Park Middle School to its three elementary schools, rejected grants that would retain its mental health workers and introduced employee bonuses and pay raises.

His initiatives have met mixed reception from community and staff alike, but the board says Witt is fulfilling its expectations.

“I believe that we are going through growing pains here at the school, but I think that it is all for very good, to a very good end that represents the parents of our community,” board President David Rusterholtz said.

Board Vice President David Illingworth said Witt’s extension will provide “stability” going into next school year, but the board still plans to deliver on its promise of a proper search for a permanent leader. He anticipates that process will begin in December or January following election season.

Board members Mick Bates, Cassie Kimbrell and Illingworth all have terms expiring in November. A majority of seats on the five-person board, then, are subject to change and will determine the direction Woodland Park continues.

“The community will get their input on one of the most important decisions that we make as a school board, which is choosing a superintendent to lead these schools, lead these teachers and professionals, and lead our kids to a successful future,” Illingworth said. “They will get that opportunity. They deserve that opportunity.”