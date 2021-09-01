A high school in Colorado Springs is transitioning to remote learning.

School District 49 made the announcement for Vista Ridge on Tuesday. Vista Ridge is located on the northeast side of Colorado Springs just east of Powers Boulevard and north of Dublin Boulevard.

A letter went out to parents stating the school would be closed from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6. The school plans to return to in-person learning on Sept. 7.

Vista Ridge also postponed and canceled all athletic events until next Tuesday, according to reports. D-49's Patriot High School in Peyton also suspended in-person learning this week due to COVID-19 cases..

The following message was sent to Gazette news partner KKTV by D-49:

“This week, El Paso County Public Health declared an outbreak at Vista Ridge High School due to a cluster of presumed cases of COVID-19 identified in the Vista Ridge community. Tuesday, VRHS learned about multiple additional cases of infectious illness within the school.

In collaboration with El Paso County Public Health, VRHS announced a temporary suspension of in-person instruction and in-person activities through Monday, September 6 to mitigate the spread of illness and provide time for additional cleaning within the building.

Friday, September 3 has already been scheduled as a non-student contact day.

VRHS will facilitate e-learning activities to continue learning during this temporary suspension. Parents and students are also encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms.”