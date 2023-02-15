The Vanguard School board is walking back a resolution that would have changed the charter's board election process, board President Matt Hughes announced in an email Wednesday. The reverse in course follows “several well-reasoned emails” requesting additional information and logic behind the change.

The resolution, proposed at a Jan. 25 school board meeting, called for a “perpetual board” model in which the current board would handpick replacements for outgoing members in lieu of a democratic vote among school parents and guardians.

Vanguard will host a town hall-style meeting later this year to engage with the community on pros and cons of a perpetual board. Families will receive at least 30 days’ notice and subsequent reminder emails advertising the meeting. Depending on the outcome, a resolution could be reintroduced in the future.

“... scores of public charter schools across Colorado have perpetual boards,” the resolution reads. “... experience has taught that perpetual boards have a proven track record for securing a high quality Board that will protect the School’s legacy, mission, and vision into the future.”

The resolution caused a stir among Vanguard parents such as Sheila Schaefer, who characterized the proposal as sudden and covert.

Schaefer said she likes to keep up with board meeting agendas to make sure no news slips by unnoticed, yet she was still caught off guard by the announcement in the school’s weekly newsletter more than two weeks after the resolution was introduced.

The January meeting’s agenda, which was posted online in advance, described the resolution only as “bylaws” without further detail or mention of amending the board selection process, which Schaefer said downplayed a potentially significant change to school governance.

“This was not adequate notice to parents that they’re about to be disenfranchised,” Schaefer said.

Because parents currently elect the board, parents must also vote to approve a proposed change to governance model before it can take effect under the Colorado Revised Nonprofit Corporation Act. Vanguard parents and guardians were initially given six days to vote in support or against the board’s resolution, with voting set to end Thursday.

The parent vote was suspended following Vanguard’s decision to withdraw the resolution.

Vanguard parent Carrie Wiegner said she worried the new model would remove board accountability. She pointed to Liberty Tree Academy, a charter school in District 49, as a recent example of how a perpetual board model can go awry in a community.

Liberty Tree nearly lost its charter over governance and operations concerns.

Internal conflict between the charter school’s administration and board members plagued Liberty Tree Academy after its board launched a controversial investigation into dozens of allegations last fall, including nepotism, favoritism and creation of a hostile work environment. Critics say the investigation and subsequent disciplinary actions were not handled appropriately.

In the investigation’s fallout, Liberty Tree’s principal and dean of students were terminated, and two board members resigned. Parents from the charter school have since been divided over the best path forward and whether the school board’s model needs an overhaul.

At Vanguard, the board is composed entirely of current or past parents of students.

The school was founded in 1995 as Cheyenne Mountain Charter Academy on the tenets of character development and a strong classical education with a focus on virtue, academics, leadership and civics.

“It’s a school that’s training kids to be good citizens in a democracy, and here they’re trying to kill democracy, or saying, ‘No, democracy doesn’t work here.’ The hypocrisy kills me,” Schaefer said. “If we can’t make it work here, how are we supposed to make it work at a national level?”

The resolution would have been the initial step in a months-long process of readings of the proposed change, according to the email from Hughes. The board stands by its belief that a perpetual board is in the school’s long-term best interest, but it will not move forward without the support and understanding of the families it represents.

“I want to thank the many parents who reached out with feedback,” Hughes’ email reads. “This type of participation in our children's education is one of the many things that distinguish our school from others and personally, I hope this never changes.”