The 10th annual drive to collect used band and orchestra instruments for students in underfunded music programs statewide continues through Saturday.
“Gently used” instruments may be dropped off in Colorado Springs at Meeker Music, 624 N. Tejon St.
The Bringing Music to Life Instrument Drive has collected more than 5,000 instruments with a value exceeding $2 million for elementary, middle and high schools.
This year’s donations will be repaired by Technicians at the Colorado Institute of Musical Instrument Technology and Boomer Music Company in Fort Collins. They will be given to Title 1 schools with a majority of students receiving free or reduced-cost lunches in time for the start of the fall semester.
Schools have until March 31 to apply to be considered.
Thirteen Colorado Springs schools have received instruments in the past:
Fox Meadow Middle School
Galileo School of Math & Science
Griffith Children’s Center
Harrison High School
Horizon Middle School
Jack Swigert Middle School
Jackson Elementary School
Mann Middle School
Mountain Vista Community School
Panorama Middle School
Pikes Peak Elementary
Sabin Middle School
Sierra High School
“Study after study shows the positive impact that learning music has on children,” said Bringing Music to Life executive director Steve Blatt.
“Their listening skills improve, as well as creative thinking, self-discipline and self-esteem. Students learn the value of persevering and how to work with others toward a common goal.”
Donors who don’t have an instrument can contribute to the repair fund. The average repair cost is $155, according to Blatt.