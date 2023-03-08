Hundreds of students from kindergarten through fifth grade received a rare treat during their physical education classes on Wednesday when a contingent of coaches from USA Basketball held a series of skills clinics at Otero Elementary School in southeast Colorado Springs.

The all-day event, held for the entire school, featured 45-minute gym sessions that consisted of basic instruction, warmups and drill stations where students of all skill levels learned the fundamentals of dribbling, passing, defensive footwork and shooting.

As in all gym classes, the primary goal was to get kids moving. But USA Basketball also has a broader objective in mind, according to Chief Development Officer Jennifer Williams.

“Not everyone is going to be able to be an Olympian, but we can all learn to ‘go for the gold’ in life,” said Williams, a former basketball captain for the University of North Carolina. “Basketball teaches life skills like teamwork, sportsmanship, fair play that these kids can take with them wherever they go.”

The clinic was part of a strategic plan, spearheaded by Harrison School District 2 Superintendent Wendy Birhanzel, that aims to give Harrison students some of the same opportunities that their more affluent peers have, according to district spokeswoman Christine O’Brien.

“(Dr. Birhanzel) knew (the plan) was critical as we were learning to live in a pandemic where families had often been isolated and impacted financially by the pandemic and the rising cost of living in Colorado Springs,” O’Brien said.

With this in mind, Birhanzel worked with District 2 Foundation Executive Director Randy Rocha to develop a K-8 basketball league in the fall of 2022. Each school had a co-ed team that played on Saturday mornings, and the community feedback was overwhelmingly positive, according to O’Brien.

“Families are asking for more opportunities like this for their children to be able to learn and play a sport,” she said.

Creating a gym environment where kids could put their hands on a basketball was part of that larger effort, officials said.

On Wednesday, each Otero student was given a USA Basketball T-shirt, to wear and keep, as they walked into the gym. After introductions, the clinicians went right to work, warming the kids up — without basketballs — before rotating them through dribbling, layup, passing and defense stations. Familiarity with the game varied from student to student, but the coaches were careful to meet the kids where they were, regardless of their skill level.

“Of course, (the clinic) gets them moving, and it’s a positive experience with some new adults to cheer them on,” said coach Jenny Johnston. “For USA Basketball’s purpose, it exposes basketball to kids who might not have played it, or didn’t have a positive experience with it, and it’s a really low-stakes way to enjoy the game.”

The primary object of the clinics was for the students to enjoy the game without any pressure or stress, officials said.

“It’s not a tryout, or a competition, which we know can be stressful,” said Johnston, who has been with USA Basketball since 2006. “We want kids to have fun playing basketball, and I think that’s the right order — fun, then basketball.”

At the end of each session, the students gathered at the center of the court for a giant huddle with the coaches, and belted out a chant: “One … two … three … USA!”

“In the end, it’s about kids having a great time, and learning a few things, whether they’re conscious of (the learning) or not,” Williams said. “That’s why we love these clinics, and why we’re hoping to do a lot more.”