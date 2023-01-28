Thousands of Colorado families with pre-kindergarten age children will have access to early education free starting in the fall.

The Universal Preschool program, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in April 2022, is set to launch in the fall. Registration opened Jan. 17. Children will be matched with providers in mid-February.

More than 850 providers across the state have enrolled in the program so far, and more than 29,000 seats are currently available, with more on the way, according to the governor’s office.

“We are bringing high-quality preschool to Colorado kids, saving families thousands of dollars, and making sure Colorado students get a strong start in school,” Gov. Jared Polis.

Funds from voter-approved nicotine taxes will help pay for the program, which aims to give each 4-year-old access to at least 10 hours a week of tuition-free preschool in child care centers, schools or state-licensed homes in the year before they enter kindergarten.

The program could save Colorado families an average of $6,000 a year.

“It’s incredible to see hundreds of school districts and preschools registering to be a part of Colorado’s effort to prepare our kids for the future,” said Lisa Roy, executive director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, in early January. “The enthusiasm is palpable with over 29,000 openings already available for kids in Universal Preschool Colorado. We expect the number to continue to grow ...”

Families can enroll their children online by visiting UPK.Colorado.gov. There’s no deadline to sign up, but families are advised to sign up as early as possible, officials said.

Parents will need to provide proof of income to submit an application. Proof of residency and age will be required later in the registration process, according to the governor’s office.

Providers will be required to list what special accommodation they will be able to support, including dietary restrictions, routine medication and specialized physical needs, and families will be able to choose a provider based on those support structures.

Efforts will be made to allow siblings to use the same provider when possible, officials said.

Licensed providers looking to sign up for the program can visit provider.upk.colorado.gov to begin the process. The local coordinating organization in El Paso County serves school districts including Lewis-Palmer 38, Academy 20, District 49, Peyton 23-JT, Calhan RJ-1, Manitou Springs 14, Colorado Springs 11, Cheyenne Mountain 12, Fountain-Fort Carson 8, Harrison 2, Widefield 3, Ellicott 22, Hanover 28, Miami/Yoder 60-JT and Edison 54-JT.