It wasn't always the plan for twins Erika and Sofia Cruz Duke to pursue the same degree at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, but on Friday, the sisters both graduated summa cum laude with bachelors in Spanish.

Erika and Sofia are two of over 1,300 graduates that crossed The Broadmoor World Arena stage as part of the Class of 2023. Two commencement ceremonies, which split the 440 College of Letters Arts and Sciences off from the five other colleges, conferred a record number of students.

Sofia summed up the morning ceremony as a fitting conclusion to her four years of schooling. “Walking onstage felt like closure to an era of my life; it was just amazing. It was exactly what I wanted to feel, and it was great to do it with my friends and with my sister,” she said.

The twins, who moved to the U.S. 12 years ago from Honduras, said they are close; so close, in fact, the two will be starting a master of arts program at UCCS together later this year. Sofia started out studying criminal justice and psychology four years ago, and Erika was studying math, but they both found a welcoming cohort in the university’s Spanish department and switched majors.

“It’s an appreciation of culture, literature, history and it was touching with my own roots, because coming here so young it was hard to find a connection. Going back and taking those classes and learning a lot more of what I am and who I am and what my culture entails has been amazing,” Erika said, encouraging others to “take a step and see where it takes you.”

This sentiment was echoed in the afternoon commencement speech from graduate Seth Lindsey, who recognized the brave steps his peers have taken to reach this "finish line that only exists at the end of a daring adventure shared by close friends and dedicated followers."

He recognized the individuality of each of the 880 graduates in that afternoon ceremony. "I do not know your stories. I am unfamiliar with their heroes, their villains. I do not claim to understand all of the challenging thresholds which you crossed and I can only imagine the ordeals you faced with tenacity and wonder."

Kellyn Orick said it was an 11-year journey to get her bachelor's degree in psychology and minor in criminal justice Friday. During her seven years in the U.S. Air Force, she pursued an associate's degree before taking a needed break.

As a 29-year-old mom of two kids ages 3 and 5, and now a member of the Air National Guard, her academic journey was less traditional, but she found her place at UCCS, first in the veterans affairs office, then in Colin Mahoney's psychology research lab.

“That was really fulfilling, getting outside of normal classwork, because since I was a stay-at-home mom and in the Air National Guard part-time, getting to do something else on campus helped me feel a little more included,” she said Friday, surrounded by family and friends.

Orick’s supporters surprised her Friday by wearing shirts in her favorite color, purple, printed with a picture of her face, which she said made them easier to spot in the crowd.

It was a big day for parents in the packed audience, too, including single mom Jessica Chavez, who cheered on the oldest of her four kids as he was conferred with a bachelor’s in strategic communication.

Jacob Chavez was determined to get through his degree, but he overcame a traumatic brain injury from a mountain biking crash to do it. “They (the doctors) didn’t want me to do school, but I didn’t want to be here longer than four years,” he said.

Jessica recalled the eight days her son spent in the intensive care unit a year and a half ago; now, he is a first-generation college grad, working and coaching high school baseball in Denver. “I had ICU doctors telling me that they can’t explain it, where he is now. It’s pretty incredible.”

"The challenges of the world are ever present," said UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy during commencement. "In response, we must commit to being outstanding citizens, to stand up for what is right and good."

Sara Drummond, a Canadian native, graduated with a master of science in sport nutrition Friday. This is her second degree, but what she called her first real graduation — as one of many whose college years were dismantled by the pandemic.

Before moving to Colorado specifically for UCCS’ sports nutrition program, she recalled walking across an empty stage with family watching virtually in 2021. Friday, she joined friends on stage in front of thousands gathered to support their graduates.

"As you graduate today," Reddy said, "you'll go back out into the world, using the work of your hands and your hearts to make it a better place."