University of Colorado Colorado Springs Chancellor Venkat Reddy’s six-year tenure at the university’s helm is coming to a close.

On Sunday, Reddy announced that he is stepping down from his leadership role at UCCS, effective July 1. Reddy will serve as an adviser to University of Colorado President Todd Saliman for the 2023-2024 academic year before returning to his position as professor of finance in fall 2024, according to a news release.

Reddy said he has enjoyed his time as chancellor, particularly the opportunity to serve first-generation collegians, students from underrepresented communities and backgrounds, and military-affiliated students.

However, Reddy said, he is an educator first and foremost, and he felt it was time to get back into the classroom.

“When you do this job, there’s a huge commitment to the service of our students and our community, and I like to be all-in when I do these things,” he said. “I’ve been at this campus for over 30 years, and 24 of those were in administration. So I thought this was a good time to step down and explore other things in life, and my heart is in the classroom.”

In addition to teaching, Reddy has served in a number of leadership roles at UCCS, including associate vice chancellor for online education and initiatives and dean of the College of Business.

The Ent Center for the Arts, William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center, Kevin W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Education and Research Center, and the T. Rowe Price Career and Innovation Center were opened during Reddy’s tenure, and several new academic programs were launched, including the university’s aerospace engineering bachelor’s degree program.

Reddy was also instrumental in guiding the university through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, keeping lines of communication open as fluctuations and new COVID variants forced mask and vaccine mandates, as well as back-and-forth shifts between in-person and online learning.

Because of what Reddy calls an “online teaching culture,” the school was able to move 85% of its courses to a virtual platform within a week of the World Health Organization’s announcement that COVID had become a global pandemic.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The university’s COVID response is “one of the things I’m proudest of,” Reddy said.

“None of us had a roadmap. So we made health and safety a top priority for our faculty, staff and students, and stayed committed to it, and came through COVID without really impacting anyone’s health on the campus.”

Saliman, the CU president, will appoint an interim leader before the university system begins a national search for a permanent chancellor, the release stated.

"I'm grateful for Chancellor Reddy's service and commitment to UCCS," Saliman said. "He led the campus during both exciting and challenging times. … I’m pleased to have his expertise for the next year to help with the transition to new leadership at UCCS, while also supporting important system-wide initiatives."

Reddy said he will do his best to help the university system choose a leader who will continue to shepherd the school into the future.

“I’ve always said that our commitment is to help our students succeed, and when we do that, these students will go on to help our community succeed,” Reddy said. “That’s been my mission, and I just feel very blessed and privileged to have been able to do that.”