The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs announced on Tuesday that it has selected an interim chancellor with ties to the CU system.

Jennifer Sobanet, the former executive vice chancellor of administration and strategy at CU Denver, will fill in for chancellor Venkat Reddy, who announced last month that he would be stepping down on July 1 following a six-year tenure at the university.

“Whether a former or current member of the military, a member of an underrepresented group, a first-generation student, a researcher with aspirations to solve critical societal problems or a staff member who works day in and day out to meet the needs of our students, all are vital to this campus community,” Sobanet said in a news release. “I believe in the power of higher education to transform lives through social and economic mobility, and UCCS is a pillar for this positive change. I can’t wait to get started.”

Sobanet left CU Denver in May after completing her doctorate in educational equity at the university’s school of education and human development. She left to “pursue her next leadership role in higher education with an eye toward an eventual president,” according to CU Denver News.

Sobanet holds a bachelor’s degree in economics, master’s degree in international studies an MBA in international financial management, according to CU Denver News. She previously served as an economist and budget analyst under Colorado Gov. Roy Romer’s office of state planning and budgeting and the acting executive director and chief operating officer of the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

“Jennifer’s breadth of experience along with her thoughtful approach to leadership, make her an excellent fit as interim chancellor at UCCS,” university President Todd Saliman said in the release. "She is an accomplished strategic thinker with a keen understanding of budgetary priorities and a strong commitment to shared governance. She understands the special relationship between UCCS and the Colorado Springs area and is eager to roll up her sleeves and get to work to advance the campus and community.”

The university will begin a national search for a permanent chancellor while Sobanet serves in the interim.

Reddy will return to his professor of finance position in fall 2024 after serving as an adviser to University of Colorado President Todd Saliman next academic year, according to a news release.

“When you do this job, there’s a huge commitment to the service of our students and our community, and I like to be all-in when I do these things,” he said. “I’ve been at this campus for over 30 years, and 24 of those were in administration. So I thought this was a good time to step down and explore other things in life, and my heart is in the classroom.”