It may not have been the president addressing the nation from the heart of the House of Representatives’ chamber, but the Academy School District 20 school board meeting Thursday night had a “State of the Union” feel with the room seemingly split down the middle each side only offering applause to those with whom they agreed.

Diversity, equity and inclusion, math curriculums that confront social justice issues and a proposal that would prohibit staff members from offering medical advice, opinions, treatments without parental or guardian consent, except in case of an emergency were some of the issues voiced by parents and others in a packed house at the district’s education and administration center.

The latter surrounds a proposal brought forth by newly elected board member Aaron Salt which would alter Executive Limitation 2.1 concerning the treatment of students. The proposal was brought forth in the Feb. 17 meeting and was tabled for further discussion.

In response to the previous meeting, some 35 people entered in public comment Thursday, most of whom focused on the medical proposal.

“We want parents involved as much as possible in the educational world,” Salt said. “Whatever we can do to help encourage parents to be involved and bring them into this educational team that’s comprised of teachers, of administrators, of parents, of students they’re all part of the same team and we want them talking, communicating and working together.”

Salt said that while the COVID-19 pandemic may be the reason this is coming up now, this issue goes beyond the virus. He said that parents have a natural right to know what medical opinions and treatments their students are being subjected to.

Proponents of the change, said they are grateful for a board that values parental choice.

Opponents of the change voiced concerns about whether or not it would interfere with district staff’s ability to combat commonplace medical issues such as nose bleeds. A pair of speakers read an email questioning whether teachers and staff would continue to recommend vision and hearing screenings for students having trouble learning due to those factors.

Rob Rogers, a district 20 parent and democratic candidate for Colorado House District 14 echoed that sentiment.

“I would expect that there would have be reams of pages of exceptions,” he said. “I could imagine the consent forms that parents are going to have to sign…It’s going leave teachers, it’s going to leave staff without a clear idea of what they’re supposed to say to students and avoid disciplinary actions or getting sued.”

Some of the district’s medical staff were on hand and voiced their opposition to the change. Lead nurse Marcia de Jong said that the district’s medical team had not been consulted at all regarding the effect the proposed change could have. de Jong said she has never had a parent complain about their rights being violated in ten years at the district.

Derrick Wilburn, a supporter of the change and the newly elected school board members in directors Salt and Nicole Konz and board president Thomas LaValley, pointed to their decisive November victory as evidence of a mandate for their authority and decision making. He said that any effort to recall the board would see a similar result.

“This is our building, this is our board, these are our schools, they are our children, we pay all the bills including salaries,” he said “The parents of district 20, through our elected representatives, call the shots.”

While the board did not immediately respond to most of the issues brought up during the public comment section, they did address the few who alluded to rumors that district superintendent, J. Thomas Gregory, would soon be terminated for part ways with the district following the lead of Douglas County School District and D11.

“We really appreciate Mr. Gregory and we look forward to his long tenure in this district,” LaValley said to those in attendance.