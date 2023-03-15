Academy School District 20’s four superintendent finalists spoke to the public for the first time Wednesday, presenting on why they are the best fit for the district. The finalists will present again during Thursday’s regular board of education meeting.

The board hopes to announce its selection for the next superintendent before the district goes on spring break March 27, according to a news release.

Two in-district administrators are among the crop of candidates. Becky Allan and Brett Smith are D-20’s respective chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Other finalists include Jinger Haberer, the current superintendent of Ellensburg School District in Washington, and Bill Siebers, the chief human resources officer of Thompson School District in Loveland, Colo. Both said D-20’s consistent accreditation with distinction caught their attention. The honor is Colorado’s highest education performance ranking.

With prior experience as principal at Timberview Middle School, Smith said he has observed little change in the art of teaching over the years. Respect and confidence in the profession, however, has, due in large part to external factors at play in the community at large. Smith said he is equipped to balance expectations of the job with the trust of parents and staff in a tougher educational climate.

His leadership is molded by a decorated 20-year military career. At the age of 23 Smith led a squad of soldiers, instilling his core values of ethics, honesty, integrity and respect.

“I would learn later on that this was an example of foreshadowing as being in charge of a young squad of soldiers was a lot like being a middle school teacher,” he said.

Smith said he was frustrated with the "culture wars" and politics that have infiltrated school board rooms, which create unnecessary stress in the country he bled for.

“But I am an optimist, and what I bring to the superintendent position is an unwavering commitment to the student, staff and parents of the community,” Smith said. “My promise to you is this: I will be accessible, transparent and model the highest ethical standards and professionalism.”

Allan, the other internal candidate who has prior experience as principal and executive director for learning services, emphasized trusting relationships as the heart of success. She spends much of her time making sure departments have the resources they need to provide students the best education possible and looking at salary and benefits to support staff and attract strong candidates to the district.

She spends minimal time in her office. Rather, she said, she’s “out and about” where the action is, where she can take the pulse of the organization and see what is and is not going well.

Allan likened her perspective to a childhood passion of hers: baseball cards. While her role as CFO deals largely with stats and numbers and figures — which are all essential to a healthy functioning district — everything comes together when you flip the card over and see the faces of the player. In much the same way, the faces of district community members are the center of her mission.

“People come first for me always,” Allan said. “I can tell when someone is struggling either because of work or as a person, and I take the time to check in with them to see how they’re doing so they know their leader cares about them.”

Though coming from outside of the district, Haberer has prior experience in her home state of Colorado including as the assistant superintendent of student achievement for Poudre School District in Fort Collins. Haberer said she will implement a forward-thinking and whole-child approach to leadership and decision-making.

Haberer emphasized her strengths in building community connections. In prior roles she has increased the number of dual credits earned by students and attending one free year of community college by partnering with local community colleges and universities. Working closely with the county, students under her leadership also received increased internship experiences and certified nurse assistant credentials.

An initiative also in D-20, professional learning communities expanded under Haberer’s lead in Aurora Public Schools and led to increases in ACT scores, graduation rates and attendance. PLCs support specialized learning populations such as English language learners, special education students and gifted and talented students.

“It’s really important to know what the vision is and current reality is and really use that continuous of improvement to be able to bring that reality so it meets the vision,” Haberer said.

Siebers said he spent last weekend in a Colorado Springs Starbucks getting to know the community and inquiring on the district’s highlights and advice they had to share. The move was a demonstration of his leadership style, which he characterizes as ‘servant leadership.’

“Being in human resources for as long as I have, that’s what human capital is all about: understanding people, getting to know people,” Siebers said.

Siebers said his responsibilities have run the gamut over the course of his career. He has also worked in Thompson School District as executive director of human resources and principal of Turner Middle School. Elsewhere in Colorado and Arizona, he has served as assistant middle school principal, dean of students and mathematics teacher.

Siebers said he would also be driven by transformational leadership to find innovative ways to stay ahead of the curve.

“I think there’s a lot of stories in education right now. There’s a lot of things that need to be addressed,” Sieber said.

Candidates will privately interview with the school board on Friday after the community has had a chance to hear from the finalists. The community is welcome to provide comment on the candidates until 10 a.m. via the district’s website.