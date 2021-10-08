Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday he has extended Colorado Free Application Day to Colorado Free Applications Days, which will allow residents four days to file free applications for high education.

In past years, the event was limited to a single day, but this year will run from Oct. 18 through Oct. 2, with Colorado's 32 public colleges and universities, as well as several private institutions waiving application fees, according to a release from the governor's office.

"Colorado is building back stronger and by eliminating this cost barrier, more Coloradans will have the opportunity to pursue those dreams," Polis said in a release. "We need homegrown Colorado talent and bold ideas to make Colorado better than ever."

Polis said the Colorado Free Application Days improve access by waiving fees that can dent parental wallets as high school seniors rush to line up the next step in their education.

The University of Colorado at Boulder usually charges $50 to applicants and Colorado State University at Pueblo charges $25. That means students applying to several schools can stack up savings during the free days.

Last year, nearly 57,000 applications were filed on the free day. Polis said nearly half of the participants came from minorities and students whose parents didn't attend a college.

Adding extra days to the free application period will allow students more time to consider where they want to continue their academic careers, said Dr. Angie Paccione, executive director for the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

"We're giving students even more time to pick their path and make a difference in their future," she said in a release.

Admission applications and fee waiver information is available in English and Spanish on the Colorado Department of Higher Education's website.