When the members of Atlas Preparatory School’s 2023 graduating class moved their tassels from the right side of their caps to the left, the Gallogly Events Center at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs burst into a deafening cacophony of cheers. Family members and friends clapped, stomped and yelled. Some blew air horns. Others fired confetti cannons. And parents cried tears of joy.

“My family is very emotional right now,” said new graduate Elijah Jenks. “My dad is crying. I’ve never seen him cry before.”

Assistant Principal Isao Osuga gave one reason for the thunderous celebrations: Many of the Atlas students are the first members of their family to graduate from high school.

“You are your ancestors’ wildest dreams,” said Osuga, who addressed the graduates in both English and Spanish.

A tuition-free, public charter school that serves grades K-12, Atlas boasts a feeling of community that students and their families respond to, officials said.

“Atlas is an amazing community,” said Natalia Taylor, who teaches ninth grade biology. “They really take care of their staff. They take care of their students. It feels like a family.”

Brian Ford, who teachers sports medicine and entrepreneurship, agrees.

“Like family, we can sometimes get on each other’s nerves,” said Ford, a sergeant in the Air National Guard. “But we also stand up for each other. We’re there for each other.”

Ford said he is particularly proud of the Class of 2023 because of its perseverance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are our COVID survivors,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure to work with them, and I’m going to miss them. They’ve made my job enjoyable.”

Atlas’ K-12 structure allows teachers and faculty to watch the students grow, and the relatively small student population — about 1,200 — makes for a beneficial teacher-to-student ratio that is conducive to learning, staff members said.

“A lot of older siblings, who have graduated, have come back to see their younger siblings graduate today,” said James Gregg, who teaches 10th and 11th grade history. “I think that’s really telling. It shows how much the parents trust us, and our investment in what we’re doing.”

However, the yearslong student-teacher relationships can make it harder to watch them leave, Gregg said.

“This is a bittersweet day for me,” he said. “I’m excited to see what these guys will do next, but a part of me doesn’t want them to go.”

Jenks, who is the child of Hawaiian and Samoan parents, was resplendent in his cap, gown and several Polynesian celebration leis laden with macadamia nuts, snacks, tokens of congratulation and cash.

“Cash is always good,” he said.

One of the school’s most popular students, Jenks said his emotions were all over the place on Sunday.

“I’m feeling everything,” he said. “I’m glad we made it this far, but I’m sad that it’s over. And I’m also excited.”

As the members of the Class of 2023 high-fived each other and hugged their crying parents, Ford watched it all, and smiled.

“I’m proud of these students,” he said. “They’ve been working hard, and they deserve a celebration.”