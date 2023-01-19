Academy School District 20 could implement later class start times next academic year, according to information presented at Thursday’s school board meeting.

Elementary schools would begin at 7:30 a.m., high schools at 8:10 a.m., and middle schools at 8:40 a.m.

The change would give students more time to sleep and relieve some of the district’s transportation issues. Superintendent Thomas Gregory has the ultimate say in changing bell schedules. The next step after board discussion will be community outreach.

The proposal follows two years of planning and research by the School Start and End Times Task Force, which included students, staff, health care experts and parents and guardians who reviewed, analyzed, and researched current schedules to determine the potential impact of changes. The task force found different grade levels have optimal school start times, and adjusting bell schedules accordingly is beneficial for students in several ways.

The task force cited The National Sleep Foundation, which found attendance and graduation rates significantly improved when schools delayed start times to 8:30 a.m. or later. A study by the Center for Applied Research and Educational Improvement at the University of Minnesota further showed that when teenage students receive more hours of sleep by starting school later, they have decreased rates of depression and anxiety and less caffeine and substance abuse.

“When you sit and listen to what these doctors say about the need for sleep for adolescents, you can’t help but say, ‘oh, my gosh, the right thing to do would be to have adolescent kids start later, because they need more time,’” said Susan Field, assistant superintendent for learning services. “Anybody who has a teenager knows that kids that are 14, 15, 13, whatever, don’t go to bed at 9 o’clock. They’re just getting started at 9’clock.”

A handful of parents spoke out against the potential change during public comment.

Channing Hughes, a D-20 parent of two and PTO member, said many parents were caught by surprise by the proposal. Hughes said she conducted her own survey of approximately 60 parents to see how the change would impact them. Of those she surveyed, she said, one responded positively, one was neutral and all others provided negative feedback at the proposed changes.

“I’m a single mom. I run my own business. This is going to cost me at least $1,200 every month of lost work time, so the impact is not just in the complexity of the schedules,” Hughes said.

Among the feedback shared in her survey, Hughes said parents expressed concern over high school students being unable to pick up their younger siblings, who would get out of school earlier, and an inevitable increase in child care needs.

“With over an hour-and-a-half time change between the two different schools [elementary and high school], I am asking the board, how are we supposed to do this as working parents? How are we supposed to provide for our kids, get our kids to school, and maintain a job so we can continue to pay our taxes to support our schools?” district parent Robert Jones said during public comment.

The change would also allow for the district to implement a three-tier busing system. D-20 currently uses a two-tier system in which high school and middle school students are transported together.

Elementary schools currently have five different start times, necessitating five different bus routes. Likewise, D-20 middle schools have five different start times. Implementing the new system would streamline start times and decrease bus routes by 10%, thus freeing up buses for more field trips, activities and athletics, according to Chief Operating Officer Brett Smith. District schools have limited resources under the current system to carry students to every activity and field trip.

Board President Thomas LaValley said he hopes the community sees that district administration and board members care deeply about this decision and are trying to do the right thing for as many children as possible.

“There's always pros and cons any time you change anything. What my sense is, we've got the pro widely dispersed through thousands and thousands of families and children. The problems are concentrated in a few, and that stinks,” LaValley said. “I wish I had an answer. I don’t. I hear, and I agree, and I support what we’re trying to do because I firmly believe that this will, in the long run, aggregate good [that] outweighs the bad.”