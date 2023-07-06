Passersby might notice whimsically large flowers or the unflinching gaze of legendary artists while commuting in downtown Colorado Springs this summer.

The Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning is exploring the depths of “Imagination” in a special collection of artwork on display in the bay windows of The Gazette at Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street. The curated collection includes student and staff works spanning nearly a decade.

Approximately 70 artists contributed in all, according to art teacher Tony Kamarad, including elementary students as young as 6 years old. Their pieces comprise the inaugural art show in what is expected to be a rotating display of community artwork.

“When you put a big show like this up, and you have work that’s out there, and kids feel seen in this and their other endeavors, they are so much more likely to keep going, and contributing, and testing, and trying things,” Academy ACL Strategic Adviser Nikki Myers said. “It’s incredibly powerful that we have the opportunity for kids to be seen this way.”

Some works are on loan by their creators. Others were bequeathed to the school upon graduation or left behind by artists unknown.

And for several pieces, this downtown showing marks their public debut after years of patiently waiting behind storage doors.

Giant portraits of Frida Kahlo, Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali were far too large to display at the school when made around 2015, Myers said.

The collaborative pieces were created as an integrative art project by middle school geometry students. They broke into groups to consider not just shading and intensity from an art aspect, but also geometric concepts like scale and ratio. Academy ACL jumped at the opportunity to share them outside of the classroom eight years later.

More recently, students last year stretched their imaginations in Kamarad’s art class with an exercise using Rorschach painting blots. After making paint blots on paper, they discussed one another’s works, considering what they see beyond an amorphous blob of color and what ideas might inspire them to take their pieces several steps further. Then, those students refined their pieces into something more.

“That’s a complex process. That’s not just a simple process of having ink on a page. That’s a reflective process that grown-up artists do,” Myers said.

Other works dabbled in sketching and watercolor.

“I remember walking the halls of the school and thinking, ‘This is amazing. I cant believe kindergartners are making these beautiful pieces,’” said Kristen Trausch, a property manager with The Paramount Group who oversees the window display areas.

Trausch worked with local nonprofits for an “unofficial launch” with holiday displays in the window space last November. Through community partnerships with schools, nonprofit organizations and artists, Trausch said her goal is to create a more beautiful space and “keep new life in the downtown corridor.”

The charter school for gifted and talented students was a natural fit due to its close proximity to downtown and emphasis on artistic talent development, she said. Their work marks the display series’ official launch, courtesy of “little artists.”

Ten-year old elementary student Danny Henes is among those little artists whose knack for painting has blossomed during his time at Academy ACL. Two bay windows are devoted to his artwork alone.

Henes began experimenting with paint pouring in the spring of 2020 after classes moved online. An all-school assembly had introduced him to the technique.

“There was something in the way he spoke about it that was deep and meaningful to him. It wasn't just, ‘Hey, I’m putting paint on a canvas.’ It was a piece of him being placed there,” Academy ACL Director Teresa Brown said.

In one of Henes’ latest works inspired by Juneteenth, he incorporates the Juneteenth flag’s colors and the holiday’s connection to the poppy flower, which also holds significance for gifted education.

An analogy teaches of conquerors removing intellectuals and high achievers — those who threatened their sense of power — just as a gardener might lob off the tops of poppies that have grown taller than surrounding flowers.

People should instead have room to grow and flourish at their own pace, the analogy teaches, and their gifts should be encouraged rather than suppressed.

“It was amazing seeing my art on display. I felt recognized as an artist and seen for effort I put into my work,” Henes said. “I hope that anybody who sees it gets a smile on their face.”