Amid concerns over youth mental health, students in the Pikes Peak region have access to resources in schools that aim to provide support both inside and outside the classroom.
Mental health resources in some El Paso County districts have expanded to meet growing demand for children and teens getting support at school.
The Centers for Disease Control calls mental health among youths a growing problem, with one in three students reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2019.
In Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 schools, there has been an uptick of students needing mental health services as a result of the pandemic, according to mental health director Lisa Zimprich.
The district’s “busy” staff of 50 mental health professionals including counselors, psychologists and social workers has grown in recent years, with more available to students in middle and secondary schools.
“We have added probably five or six mental health positions over the past few years just to be able to stay proactive with the services we provide,” Zimprich said. These professionals provide mental health support at every level and the district works with community partners including the Army to bring therapists into schools.
During the past school year, elementary school students in District 8 needed most support with emotional regulation and middle schoolers with social interactions and anxiety. Zimprich also said there was a notable increase of high schoolers needing help with anxiety and feelings of depression.
Strategies have been introduced over the past few years to help students with emotional regulations and challenging life events. Signs of Suicide and Sources of Strength are two programs for prevention efforts in District 8 schools.
Zimprich cited wait times for mental health services as an area of improvement that they’re addressing by working with an external agency starting this school year. Staff and parents will be connected to comprehensive mental health services based on insurance and preferences.
“Our hope is that students, families and staff will be able to access care more quickly than we’ve seen in recent years,” Zimprich said. “Over the last several years we’ve seen a significant increase in waiting lists and the amount of time people wait to get mental health service.”
Academy District 20 implemented its Social Emotional Learning programs around 2015 after what spokesperson Allison Cortez called a “suicide cluster,” when around a dozen students took their lives during the school year, Cortez wrote in an email.
SEL programming for the largest district in El Paso County includes Riding the Waves to teach grades K-5 students healthy ways of coping with stress, how to ask for help and how to recognize when others may need support. Grades 6-12 have Signs of Suicide to recognize and respond to serious depression or suicidality in themselves or others and Sources of Strength, a program that supports students across social networks with a focus on positive messaging.
RULER is also a system developed by Yale for all grade levels that teaches students how to recognize, understand, label, express and regulate emotions. Maureen Lang, District 20 executive director for learning services, was recognized in June for her work implementing the systemic approach to SEL.
“The programs … started small, but they are all now very robust and throughout our district. We were very fortunate that when the pandemic hit, we already had solid supports in place,” Cortez said.
Cortez shared that the long-established Parent Academies have shifted focus in the past five years to more social, emotional and mental health supports.
In recent years, virtual counseling services were made available to students in response to the pandemic and a summer counseling program was introduced in 2021.
District 49 has mental health professionals on both a school and district level available to address mental health needs for its approximately 25,000 students, according to Jason White, coordinator for community care in the district.
District 49’s Multi-Tiered Systems of Support is a catch-all, White said, allowing schools to address more than one concern for an individual student. White said that there can be correlations between poor mental health and other academic, behavioral or emotional struggles. If these correlations are made, White said multiple branches of support are available to help students.
Support from schools is driven by student data. White gave the example that if a student is struggling with mental health, professionals may watch test scores and respond accordingly. White said the district is working to make documentation more consistent and accessible across District 49 so that when students move between schools, existing records and care plans can be followed.
Capturing Kids Hearts is a character-based curriculum that provides a framework for student interaction in District 49 schools. White said school staff are being proactive by instilling a sense of purpose within students about their academic efforts and encouraging connections between students and peers, educators and administrators.
“The most important thing we’re doing for student mental health is building and connecting relationships with students,” White said. “Without that, any of our tactics would be subpar. Relationships are first and foremost.”
White said his team has put a special focus on violence risk and suicide risk prevention, developing a process with their safety and security team to intervene, and connect students with the appropriate and qualified individuals.
“We also partner with community agencies and identify ways to cut through red tape to connect students or families with help,” White said, including referrals to therapy and other resources. “The directory is too numerous to list.”
White acknowledged the influence of the pandemic, sharing that the district’s youngest students need more support with social expectations and following directions in part due to limited socialization during pandemic-related closures.
However, White said social media is another significant influencer for student mental health in recent years. “There is a lot of value that students place on themselves from external evaluation,” he said.
Harrison District 2 has made several recent changes to boost its support for student mental health, most recently partnering with Beacon Options Mental Health to create the Family Assistance Program, a resource hotline.
Parents and caregivers who call 1-888-339-1025 can get help with their Harrison student’s emotional, behavioral health, social, educational and household needs from a trained specialist.
This upcoming school year, District 2 is also adding a new department to all schools that will oversee its SEL curriculum and new Student Success Centers that were piloted during last school year. Each school will also have a full-time social worker in addition to psychologists and counselors.
The district partners with the Mindfulness and Positivity Project to help students and staff adopt mindfulness in the classroom and beyond. They have connections to local therapists to support both students and parents.
The district uses the Colorado Crisis Services Talk and Text Line to connect students with community resources including Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention, NAMI Colorado and Inside Out Youth Services.
Widefield District 3 has also witnessed growing mental health demand despite having comprehensive programing for all grade levels and proactively addressing a pre-pandemic need for additional mental health staff.
“We’re seeing more of a need for mental health support,” said Lisa Humberd, District 3’s executive director of special education services.
District 3 schools have full-time social workers in nearly all their schools and full-time counselors based on the number of enrolled students in each school.
The district has Social Emotional Learning opportunities for students of all ages, including 18-21-year-olds in post-high school educational programs.
Student programs aim to provide a variety of mental health support including anger management, emotional identification, suicide prevention, as well as more targeted guidance with turning in assignments or friendship groups, Humberd said.
For getting students professional mental health support, each school in the district has their own referral process. Mental health teams have weekly meetings to identify trends, which helps direct trainings for education staff during the school year.
Colorado Springs District 11 has community resources for a variety of mental health services including crisis support, grief recovery, sobriety support and addiction recovery listed on its website.
On-site counselors deliver responsive services for individual or group counseling, crisis management and drop-out prevention, according to the website.
Inside Mitchell High School is a Peak Vista primary healthcare facility offering health services, including mental health services like on-site behavioral health providers and the opportunity to address psychological issues and life stressors.
The center serves students, staff and families of not only Mitchell High School, but also other district feeder schools and neighborhood residents.
The district is also in the process of hiring a new executive director to oversee the department that coordinates mental health resources for students, according to a spokesperson for the district.