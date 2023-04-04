An explosion trapped prosthetics pioneer Sarah Gillis inside her laboratory for 60 years before Gavin the Explorer caught her distress signal over the radio.

She’d been alone with only her research and imaginary dog, Biscuit, to keep her company. All the while her bones were slowly deteriorating due to her lab’s low-gravity environment.

What ensued was a 45-minute educational rescue mission involving spies, tuna sandwiches and catchy mnemonic devices.

“B-O-N-E-S, 206 that you possess,” Gavin, played by local actor Sean Verdu, chanted in a call-and-response with K-5 audiences. “Why is every bone so great? Allow me to elaborate.”

Gavin and the cast of fictional characters are the imaginative product of 63 fifth grade students studying the skeletal system at Martinez Elementary. In partnership with professionals at Theatre Across Borders, a company that “creates theatre in unexpected places,” those students’ ideas are coming to life in “Project 206: A Great Bones Adventure.”

The play is touring 20 schools across Colorado Springs School District 11 and will be open to the public for four nights at the Millibo Art Theatre.

“It’s a very proud moment,” said Anne Weaver, one of the fifth grade teachers whose class created the play. “We work with our kids in so many different capacities, but writing a play usually isn’t one of them.”

This marks the second year Weaver’s class has partnered with Theatre Across Borders as a pilot for its new Science to Stage program. The program teaches school lessons using immersive art and assists students in creating an original play on a classroom topic.

“A lot of what (the students) have said is that it’s really nice not to just sit and listen or do a worksheet, that they’re up and moving around and experiencing these stories for themselves,” said Melissa O’Rear, executive director of Theatre Across Borders and the show’s director.

Twice a week for six weeks, O’Rear and a slate of local performing artists visited Martinez Elementary to craft the play.

Students studied movement and body awareness with a professional at Ormao Dance Company; took puppetry lessons and learned about weight, focus and breath with an award-winning puppeteer; and led “hot seat” question-and-answer sessions with actors, who improvised their respective characters’ personalities and backgrounds.

The students also broke into small groups to brainstorm pieces of the plot, setting and characters using what O’Rear calls a “yes, and” mindset. Each student’s idea built upon the next.

“She really makes every kid feel like, ‘Oh, that was my idea,’ or, ‘I helped to develop that,’” Weaver said. “There is something from everybody’s group.”

It was then up to O’Rear to condense those ideas into a singular script.

After presenting a draft to students for a read through and final critique, actors began rehearsing the material.

“The storyline from a fifth grader’s perspective and making that believable, and true to the fact of keeping their attention span, can be a challenge at times,” said Verdu, who strayed from his typical realism and Shakespeare roles. “It’s fun to get to have the freedom to do any type of creativity, right? They have no walls in their creative imagination.”

Behind the packaging of silly characters and storylines dreamt up by Martinez Elementary’s fifth grade were insightful lessons on the function of the skeletal system and how to keep it healthy. The play even touches on more personal topics such as how society views people with disabilities.

Katy Williams, who plays the prosthetics doctor Gillis, said the story hit especially close to home for her. Williams’ mom has suffered limb loss, and Gillis in the play was mistaken as a “creature” by another character due to her makeshift cane and wing-adorned outfit. There was dialogue, albeit brief, about the state of disability issues today.

The Science to Stage program has been a hit among students and teachers during its two-year pilot run, D-11 visual and performing arts facilitator Laurilea McDaniel said, and strong support from the superintendent and school board have paved the way for its expansion.

Columbia Elementary School, the other of the district’s two arts integration elementary schools, will begin working with Theatre Across Borders next year. Pending grant approval, Trailblazer Elementary might also work with the theater company.

“Any time that you can put movement or music into their learning, it’s amazing how much topics and skills will stick with them,” Weaver said. “It just makes sense what they’re doing. It just makes sense with how kids learn.”