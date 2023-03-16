Remember the good old lemon, nail and lightbulb experiment? The wonder of creating electricity with a fruit sitting on your countertop? STEAM labs are fostering that notion and taking it a step further, introducing kids to STEM in a variety of innovative, fun and exciting ways.

Aujurad Potts, a fourth grader at Centennial Elementary School, worked closely with two of her peers in scientific pursuit, trying to make a lightbulb turn on using clay as a conductor.

The three students were seen forming their clay into a sea animal of sorts, adding the small bulb on top of its head as a finishing touch. Potts went in with the two wires and touched the base of the bulb. It flickered and lit up simultaneously with the students' smiles.

“I like being creative and making my brain stronger,” Potts said.

Centennial Elementary School celebrated the opening of its brand-new STEAM E2 Lab at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, as a means of fostering education surrounding science, technology, engineering, arts and math through a variety of hands-on activities.

The STEAM lab at Centennial is among 13 labs being established in District 2's K-8 schools, made possible by a $1.8 million grant for after-school programming from the Colorado Department of Education that the district received in August. Ten STEAM labs have already opened across the district, with three more coming in the summer.

Kourtnie Roberts, a STEAM coordinator with District 2, highlighted the importance of introducing kids to different STEM disciplines at younger ages.

“We want them to make those career connections at a young age,” Roberts said. “Sometimes kids struggle with reading and writing. By exposing them to these different STEM disciplines, it gives them that confidence of 'I can do school, I can learn, I can succeed!'"

According to research conducted by American University, early STEM education can promote ongoing academic success, and it has been proven that children who learn STEM concepts throughout their education are better prepared to meet increasingly technology-focused professional requirements.

David Jarboe, director of instructional technology and STEAM, highlighted such research and its relevance to Colorado Springs.

“Research has shown that exposing kids to STEM in elementary school specifically between first and third grade provides students with the foundation necessary to fulfill an increased number of STEM-related careers,” Jarboe said. “If we can create those pathways and interests now, it’s going to improve the lives of our kids and our future community.”

Jarboe pointed to the new National Cyber Security Center in Colorado Springs, and the Space Force Base as examples of STEM areas future generations will fill in years to come.

Each STEAM lab is fully equipped with a 3D printer, and an array of activities surrounding coding, mathematics, robotics and engineering arts. Kids worked in small groups, fixated on the different tasks set in front of them.

In one corner, fourth graders Emi Calloway and Gabby Trujillo worked together to program a robot to conduct a series of different tasks. The two were seen giggling, and problem solving through a process of trial and error.

“Every time, our robot hits the wall. We’re trying to make it turn,” Trujillo said. “I like to persevere and try different things.”

“I like how you can try again, instead of just starting all over,” Calloway said.

Finally, the robot performed its task, hitting a lever, and shooting a paddle into the air. The two cheered in celebration.

“It’s an interdisciplinary approach to learning — they aren’t learning in isolation, they’re learning with their hands, and learning to work together,” Roberts said. “Just seeing that spark for a love for learning is very inspirational.”