In an effort to address a growing shortage in Colorado's behavioral health care workforce, a new state program will cover the tuition for local rural or low-income students pursuing a master's degree in social work.

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs is one of five public universities to receive funding through the Behavioral Health Incentives Program, sponsored by the Colorado Department of Higher Education. The program will cover the tuition of students pursuing select degrees and certificates in behavioral health with the purpose to "support individuals, including youth, with severe behavioral health disorders by increasing the behavioral health care workforce,” the program's website said.

The department said the UCCS master of social work program received $232,167 of the $5 million approved for the BHI program.

Students eligible for full-ride, multiyear support must qualify for the Pell Grant and/or graduate from a rural high school or live or work in a rural area, as defined by the National Center for Educational Statistics.

Catherine Simmons, director of the UCCS social work program, said students in these demographics are often deterred by high costs of continuing education.

“Funding is the No. 1 issue that students talk about when they talk about their inability to stay in school. Oftentimes it’s not a lot of money … that locks their account and makes them unable to continue. Sometimes they pay their tuition, but they can’t pay their rent.”

The UCCS program, which started in 2020, is Colorado's newest social work program and exists to produce licensed social workers trained in diagnosis, intervention, social challenges that can exacerbate behavioral health issues and more.

“Having these tuition-focused stipends and grants allows students to become social workers who wouldn’t otherwise,” she said.

Simmons said there were more than 2,400 unfilled social work jobs in Colorado before the COVID pandemic, and that behavioral health needs have risen exponentially due to pandemic-related factors like isolation, student learning loss and, most recently, drug use.

“With the pandemic we’ve seen an increase in substance abuse," she said. "During the pandemic, our suicide rates were just off the charts. Now, we’re seeing a lot of fentanyl.”

In just the past two years, the number of monthly fatal overdoses involving fentanyl has quadrupled, The Gazette reported in February.

"Every suicide, every fentanyl drug overdose is preventable with the right interventions," Simmons said. "We just don’t have the workforce right now to address all the problems in our community.”

Simmons said the social worker shortage in rural areas "far outweighs" that in urban areas, and the CDHE said that providing access to rural communities is a "funding priority."

Simmons said UCCS will first prioritize retaining students already in the social work program that have expressed financial need. The program is awaiting more guidelines from the state on allocating funds, she said, but plans to publicly announce details in August.

“Every time you fund a student, you’re funding that person and you’re changing their life," Simmons said. "But when you fund a social work student, you’re not just changing their life, you’re changing the life of every single client that they’ll ever work with. It’s a ripple effect.”