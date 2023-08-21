Several potential threats made on social media to a Colorado Springs high school have been deemed "not credible," school officials said Monday morning.

Over the weekend, Academy School District 20 officials learned of threats made against Liberty High School, located near the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway in northeast Colorado Springs, and worked with police to investigate the threat, according to a statement from Liberty principal Matthew Sisson.

The statement, sent to parents and guardians, said there is "no threat or safety concern, to our students, staff or school."

A D-20 spokesperson said school will continue Monday and through the week.

"I would like to praise our students for coming forward with this information," Sisson said in the statement. "Saying something when you see it is always the correct action. I am proud of our students for doing the right thing."