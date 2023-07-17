Ni’Asia Ali, a recent graduate of Sierra High School, didn’t really expect her educational path to take her 1,500 miles away from home, but she said she's up for the challenge.

“I’m a little nervous about (leaving home), but I’m definitely excited about it,” said Ali, the salutatorian of Sierra’s Class of 2023. “It will be a whole new experience for me.”

Ali is part of the latest cohort of exceptional Colorado students to receive a grant or scholarship from the Sachs Foundation, a Colorado Springs-based organization that has helped thousands of Black Coloradans afford college since its 1931 inception. Over the past year, the foundation has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships to 46 recipients, who will attend colleges and universities across the U.S., including Stanford, Yale, Cornell, Johns Hopkins — and, in Ali’s case, North Carolina A&T University.

An academic scholarship from North Carolina A&T covers most of Ali’s tuition and expenses, she said.

“But the Sachs Foundation scholarship does cover a large chunk of it,” Ali said.

The financial obstacles facing Black students today are not as stark as they were when Pikes Peak resident Henry Sachs established the nonprofit more than 90 years ago, but young people of color still face a tougher road to a college degree than their white counterparts, according to foundation president Ben Ralston.

Black students are more likely than their White classmates to drop out of college for financial reasons, Ralston said, and those who graduate tend to have greater debt.

"On average, Black college graduates leave campus with $25k more in student debt and earn on average 15 percent less than their White peers," Ralston said. "We've seen this gap persist across generations, with the problem not just limited to Colorado students. We need more organizations and resources across the country who are committed to educational equity."

Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement and financial need, and the ideal candidate is a student who, like Ali, has thrived in areas outside the classroom.

In addition to playing volleyball and cheerleading at Sierra, Ali served as student body vice president historian for the school’s Black Student Union. As a student board representative for Harrison School District 2, she sat in on several Board of Education meetings. Additionally, she took advantage of a dual enrollment program to obtain an Associate Degree from Pikes Peak State College.

At 18, Ali is already an accomplished documentary filmmaker. As part of a fellowship with the Youth Documentary Academy, which trains young people to channel stories from their own experiences into documentary films, Ali, directed a film called “Beyond the Masc.” The documentary addresses the topic of toxic masculinity, particularly in the Black community.

“Not all masculinity is toxic,” said Ali, who grew up with an incarcerated father. “It becomes toxic when someone feels like they can’t show a certain side of themselves, just so others will consider them more masculine.”

The film has been shown at Colorado College as well as the New York Times Film Festival.

“The feedback has been really positive,” Ali said. “I received a lot of uplifting support.”

Although she plans to major in journalism with a concentration in public affairs, Ali said she may pursue other film projects in the future. But for now, she’s busy preparing for the long trip to North Carolina and bidding farewell to Sierra High School, where she says she will always feel a connection.

“I love Sierra, and I always will,” she said. “Once a Stallion, always a Stallion.”