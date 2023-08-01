As bus driver shortages persist across the Colorado Springs area, districts are searching for creative ways to alleviate stresses placed on overburdened transporta- tion departments.

Even so, students can expect more cut routes and fewer field trips for the foreseeable future.

“It feels to me like it’s a shift. Things are not going to be the way that they have been in the past, and they may never return to that,” said Kevin McCafferty, Colorado Springs School District 11’s Transportation Operations Manager.

Bus routes have decreased in the last five years from about 100 to just 59 due to a combination of enrollment decreases and driver shortages. Some are being consolidated for the first time, requiring students to walk a bit further to their bus stops this fall.

After years of unsuccessful attempts at filling vacancies, D-11 eliminated 30 driver positions ahead of the 2023–2024 school year. This shakeup is a proactive move by the district to free up buses for other uses, according to McCafferty.

While the district has the capacity to accommodate less than half the number of field trips it covered a decade ago, the outlook is less dire than in recent years, he said.

D-11 has partnered with outside driving contractors HopSkipDrive and EverDriven to assist in daily routes and occasional field trips. The measure is more costly than hiring additional bus drivers, McCafferty said, but in their absence, contractors may be the necessary permanent solution.

EverDriven transports special education and McKinney Vento students, or those who have been geographically displaced from their schools. HopSkipDrive, a new partner as of 2022, transports pockets of students who might live “off the beaten path” of regular bus routes, where straying from said routes would add significant time for bus drivers and risk tardy arrivals.

The HopSkipDrive rideshare service transported about 70 students to and from school last year.

“In an ideal world, it would be a temporary solution. I think the reality is it’s not going to be a temporary solution until somebody comes up with the magic bullet that fixes driver shortage issues, and I don’t know what that is,” McCafferty said.

School District 49 found limited recruitment success in Falcon, where the district hosted its inaugural school bus test driving event in June in an effort to fill 26 vacant driver positions. Applications are still coming in as a result. As of the start of July, about 10 new drivers are undergoing training.

Largely considered a success, Pietraallo said he expects to host similar recruiting events in the future. It provided just enough of a boost to keep the district’s transportation staff steady.

“It is a pretty fluid situation as it takes about 4-6 weeks of training to obtain a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) and not all applicants are able to obtain it. Right now we are just about in the same shape as we were when we started the last school year,” Pietraallo said in a written statement. “Many of our staff members will still have to drive routes along with performing their regular 8 hour a day job responsibilities, until we are able to get fully staffed with drivers.”

Other districts have staved off the worst effects of national shortages. Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 will have all of its routes covered heading into the school year. Spokesperson Christy McGee said she attributes the success to D-8’s competitive starting pay at $21 an hour for route drivers, one of the highest in the Pikes Peak region.

D-8 also lowered its age requirement from 21 to 18 this year following 2019 legislation allowing younger drivers to acquire a commercial driver’s license.

Many districts continued operating under the old age requirements, according to D-8 Director of Transportation Robert Leach. Insurance can pose a barrier since some providers will not cover teenage drivers, but overcoming that hurdle comes with potential for filling additional positions. D-8 just hired its youngest-ever driver this year at 19 years old.

“Not just District 11, but all the districts are doing what they can to do the best for their students,” McCafferty said. “Sometimes that means that it’s a little better situation for a parent or students, or sometimes it’s not as good. You have to look at it as an overall program.”

Leaders say the training process takes about a month to complete on average but can vary by driver. While retirees and those looking for a second job with flexible hours tend to be the target driver demographic, schools accept applications from all pockets of the community interested in filling a dire need.

Until that need is met, cutbacks and consolidations will remain the norm for K-12 students.