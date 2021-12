Manitou Springs middle and high schools will be closed Wednesday due to a threat, police announced Tuesday night. Read more here.

Some schools in the Colorado Springs area and southern Colorado have adjusted class schedules for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, due to extreme high wind advisories.

Edison 54JT - closed

Fowler R4J - closed but operating remotely

Hanover 28 - closed

Huerfano Re-1 - closed

Las Animas RE1 - closed

Miami-Yoder JT-60 - closed