New student achievement scores from around the state were released last week and were generally touted as positive as schools begin to bounce back from the pandemic — sort of.
“We celebrate the fact that student scores were better in most cases than they were in 2021,” Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said in a press release.
But if you take a close look at those scores, celebrate may not be the right word. Most school districts that did show some gains went from really, really, really bad to just really, really bad.
Let’s imagine that some of our school districts are pupils. When it comes to grades for meeting or exceeding math and reading and writing standards in 2021, our very best student, Cheyenne Mountain School 12 district in Colorado Springs, got a D in reading and writing (68.3%) and an F in math (55.9%). Only one district in the state, Steamboat Springs, got a C in anything (reading and writing, 71.1%). Every other school district in the state got all Fs in both reading and math.
An increase in a failing grade is still failing, alas.
The vaunted Cherry Creek School District in Denver? 49.4% of all students are meeting standards in reading, 40.2% in math. Denver Public Schools were similar, at 49% for reading and 39% for math.
Adams County District 14 is the worst of the worst, clocking in at 4% in math and 11.5% in reading/writing. Since 2019, before the pandemic, the district went down 6.2% in math, and 6.6% in English. The district now faces the possibility of losing control of its schools due to its years of low performance.
What do you tell a child, I wonder, if he brings home a report card with a 4% on it?
So why is this not an emergency?
It is, actually. Our data guru here at The Denver Gazette, Evan Wyloge, did some number-crunching on the new data, and here’s the scary thing:
He found that the pandemic had a bigger negative effect on our low-income, low-performing schools than on the highest-achieving ones.
More than any other factor, it is child poverty rates that translate into lower achievement in Colorado. And Evan found that low household income and race are now “more determinant” of academic performance than before the pandemic. In other words, poorer students and Black and Latino students were disproportionately impacted by the disruption in learning during the pandemic.
Tyler Sandberg, the co-founder and consultant at Ready Colorado, told our reporter David Mullen there have always been problems with this achievement gap between high and low-income students that the pandemic only exacerbated.
“The pandemic really just took some serious gulps of achievement gaps and widened them to become Grand Canyon size,” Sandberg said. “What the pandemic and school closures effectively did was widen achievement gaps and gaps of opportunity, and those who were poorly served by our school system to begin with were served the worst during COVID, so it really created a system of haves and have-nots in terms of access to high quality education.”
One measure of historically underserved populations of students is those eligible for free and reduced-price lunches. Test score gaps between students who are eligible for those lunches and their wealthier peers ranged from 23 to 31 percentage points in the new scores.
Let me point out that these low-income levels among our students are what is bringing down school standards more than anything compared to other countries, more than quality of schools, or shorter school years, the number of standardized tests or bad teaching. It’s all about socioeconomics.
Every country that outranks the United States on student achievement has one thing in common: lower rates of child poverty.
“Socioeconomically disadvantaged students across OECD countries are almost three times more likely than advantaged students not to attain the baseline level of proficiency in science,” according to a 2018 report by the Program for International Student Assessment, which administers a standards test to students in 79 countries around the world.
But we’re a wealthy country with the strongest economy in the world, aren’t we? And our higher education is second to none? Why are our public grade schools and high schools so bad?
We also have a lot of poor people, and one of the most unequal economies in the world. That inequality is keeping many of our lowest-achieving students from getting any sort of opportunity to use their hard work or smarts to rise.
A 2017 UNICEF report looked at the relative child poverty rates of 41 well-off nations, and the United States ranked seventh from the bottom.
And now the pandemic has made things worse.
Some of the top-performing schools in the world can be found in China, Singapore, South Korea and Finland. But those countries don’t have the same approaches at all, so they may not offer lessons for us to draw on.
Finland has no mandatory standardized tests until the end of senior year of high school, according to a recent article in the Los Angeles Times. Children are encouraged to play more; there is little homework, no standard rubric for measuring teachers, and school days are shorter. Advocates of less testing or voluntary testing here in the United States point to Finland as a model.
Meanwhile, fans of charter schools and of more regular testing point to Singapore and South Korea as models, according to the Times. Singapore has a rigid curriculum imposed across the country, and teachers emphasize worksheets and drills and many high-stakes tests. Many Korean families hire private tutors to help with these tests.
So what is the best answer for our state? First off, we need to pay better attention to our schools. We need to admit that our schools are flunking out on their mission and recapture some of our zeal for making our schools the best in the world. We owe our kids better than this.
The schools I’ve seen work best in my time as a student and a parent are the neighborhood schools that have wraparound involvement from parents and the community they reside in. In my kids’ public elementary school, we parents got together and raised money for language tutors and an arts teacher when the public school system decided in all its wisdom to cut those. We created a fund to help students who needed extra help, and families helped other families through difficult financial times.
In recent decades, much of our early education system has moved away from local control, from local school boards and teachers making the decisions about classrooms, and curriculum. Fewer and fewer schools are closely rooted in neighborhoods and caring communities. And student achievement has dropped.
Standardized control may work in Korea, but it doesn’t seem to be working very well for American schools. It might be time to move back toward more community-based mechanisms and parental involvement and support to improve our schools. We have heard parents clamoring for more control in recent school board elections. Let’s put them to work directly in our schools somehow. Let's put schools back at the center of our communities.
And we need to address child poverty as the embarrassment that it is in such a wealthy country.
Let's never forget that education is everything in our country. Education is the silver bullet. Education is what can take a kid from the mean streets of Commerce City to the broad avenues of Washington as president. If we remain committed to our founding credo that all people are created equal, then shouldn't all our schools be created equal, as well?
It truly takes all of us — a village, you might say — to teach our children well, and there is no more important task.