Melanie Knapp, an Academy School District 20 parent and former teacher who contended that closed-door meetings the Board of Education held in 2019 during its search for a new superintendent violated the Colorado Open Meetings Law, will receive some of the information she sought to have made public.
The board must disclose the recordings and transcripts of private executive sessions that occurred after the initial 26 candidates were reduced to five finalists, El Paso County District Court Judge Thomas Kane ruled this week.
However, the board does not have to release materials from previous executive sessions when board members narrowed the field of candidates, he determined.
“The Court finds the use of executive sessions prior to the list of five names in this case to be lawful and appropriate in balancing confidentiality of qualified applicants during the various stages of the search,” Kane wrote in his ruling issued Tuesday.
The Colorado Open Records Act protects government job applicants’ confidentiality until they are named a finalist.
Government agencies, such as school districts, have tried to circumvent that by announcing just one finalist, but legal decisions have interpreted Colorado’s open records laws to require naming more than one finalist.
A Denver District Court judge last year found that the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents violated the state's open-records law when they released in 2019 to the Boulder Daily Camera only materials for President Mark Kennedy, and not all finalists for the job. CU has appealed the decision.
Colorado lawmakers say they want to clarify the issue. House Bill 21-1051, introduced Feb. 16, would allow state agencies, authorities and institutions to name only one finalists for an executive position and exclude from public inspection applicants who are not considered finalists.
The bill would repeal a provision in the Colorado Open Records Act that requires three or fewer candidates who meet the minimum requirements for an executive position all be treated as finalists and their application materials are public records.
Knapp’s request for all 14 of the D-20 board’s executive sessions “completely obliterates confidentiality for individuals who were applicants for the Superintendent position, and may chill applications for future positions,” Kane wrote in his ruling.
State laws provide for transparency and public input on such positions by providing a 14-day period between public announcement of finalists and an offer of employment, he added.
Academy 20 remains largest school district in Pikes Peak region; D-49 overtakes Colorado Springs D-11 as second largest
After longtime Superintendent Mark Hatchell announced he would retire at the end of the 2018-2019 school year, D-20’s five-member board hired a company to conduct a national search for his replacement and weed out applicants.
Board members reduced the pool from 26 viable candidates to their top five picks, whom they interviewed in the spring of 2019. Applicants were whittled down to three and then one.
Only the name of the sole finalist, Kimberly Hough, was made public on April 4, 2019.
But Hough inexplicably withdrew her name from consideration just days before she was to be given the job.
The board then announced a second sole finalist, Tom Gregory, who ultimately was appointed and serves as superintendent.
D-20 has until March 23 to file an appeal and also may be responsible for paying for attorney’s fees and court costs accrued during the case.
It is unknown whether the district will appeal.
“Academy District 20 appreciates the opportunity to provide a response, however, the district does not comment on pending litigation,” said spokeswoman Allison Cortez.
“When the litigation is fully resolved, the district may issue a statement.”
This is the second ruling Kane has made in the legal dispute. Kane ruled last June that the names and applications of all five finalists for the job of superintendent must be made public.
D-20 appealed that ruling, and the Colorado Court of Appeals declined to review that portion of the case solely.