Groundbreaking women in aviation shared words of encouragement for Colorado’s young student pilots Thursday, putting successful faces to a field that has little female representation.

The networking lunch was organized by Falcon AeroLab, a supplemental education program that breaks down barriers for students interested in STEM and aerospace.

“They’ve done so much for women in aviation. It feels unreal,” said Andrea Butron, a student at Springs Aviation and Falcon AeroLab member. “Coming to stuff like this keeps me going.”

Just over 6% of pilots today are women, according to Federal Aviation Administration data compiled by aviation training provider Pilot Institute. Though still low, that percentage more than doubles to 15% among student pilots.

That’s a promising sign, Falcon AeroLab founder Mark Hyatt said, since studies have shown women pilots see slightly fewer fatalities under their lead.

Women first flew in the military in 1943 under a civilian women pilots’ organization known as WASPS, or Women’s Airforce Service Pilots. A lack of capable men necessitated their aerial support during World War II, but that right to serve was quickly revoked following the war’s conclusion. Another 35 years would pass before women would again be allowed to serve their country by air, though not in combat.

Connie Engel, one of Falcon AeroLab’s special guests, was commander of the first undergraduate pilot training class in U.S. Air Force history to include women. She graduated in 1977 at the top of her 50-person class.

An Air Force instructor when Engel was a student, Hyatt remembers hearing the other men aim critiques at her gender. She paid little mind, however, approaching her work with positivity in the face of a pervading and misguided mentality that women weren’t cut out for flying.

One’s attitude toward self is important, especially among fledgling pilots, Engel said.

“There were 22,000 men. Never had a woman been flying since the WASPS, and so most of the guys were just chuckling and laughing about the fact that these women were going to go do this,” Engel said. “You’re not responsible for what people think about you. You’re not responsible for what they say about you. You’re only responsible for how you respond.”

She retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves. Today, Engel flies corporate jets and is the mother of three daughters, all pilots.

Engel’s work inspired young Caroline Jensen, who would later become the first mom and third woman to ever pilot a Thunderbird. Jensen dreamed of flying in combat ever since she was 12. The U.S. secretary of defense issued an order allowing women to do so in 1993 during her senior year of high school.

Barbie released a Thunderbird doll that year in honor of the historic announcement, but 13 years would pass before Nicole Malachowski, another of AeroLab’s guests, would become the first woman to join the Thunderbird team. As Jensen would learn, progress for women pilots took time even after barriers were lifted.

“It’s been 30 years — that’s a long time, right? — since women have been allowed to fly in combat, and we still have relatively low numbers,” Jensen said. “They say representation matters, and if you can see somebody that you identify with doing a role, then that can open up your aperture for other jobs that you can do.”

Among the crop of student attendees were two children of AeroLab’s operation manager, Sara Hurley.

Her oldest daughter was one of Falcon AeroLab’s first 14 students when it began six years ago. The program has since expanded to more than 800 students across three states.

Falcon AeroLab lit an unexpected passion for flight in her daughter by providing hands-on experience in a variety of aircraft, Hurley said.

“As a school leader, I worry that K-12 education is too much about teaching to the test and getting results, so my job is to come alongside the primary educator in that child’s life and really create passion and inspiration and help it to come alive,” Hyatt said. “Help these kids touch it, taste it, feel it and do it.”

Today, Hurley’s 18-year-old daughter works as a flight instructor at Springs Aviation and assists student pilots through Falcon AeroLab. But as she learned to fly, female aviation role models and instructors were few and far between.

“There’s just something different about sitting across from another woman who’s doing the same thing,” Hurley said. “It gives me goosebumps.”

Jensen, Engel and the four other pilots in attendance say it’s important for young women to find mentors.

“I was the first sometimes. I was the only a lot of times,” Jensen said. “But I want to make sure that I’m not the last.”