The renaming of Pikes Peak Community College is just one vote away from heading to the governor's desk.
The Senate Education Committee greenlighted House Bill 1280 last week. The bill would change the name to Pikes Peak State College, though the school's mission as a two-year college would not change.
Bill sponsor Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, told the education committee that the meaning of community college has evolved over time. Pikes Peak "is so much more," Lundeen said. The name change would better represent what the college is doing, noting that among its offerings is a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
Pikes Peak President Lance Bolton told the committee his institution serves almost 20,000 students, from adult learners to traditional-age students pursuing the first two years of their bachelor's degrees. Graduates are "fueling the high revving economic engine of the Pikes Peak region," he said.
The name change would reflect the college's goals to grow alongside the community and would help market it to students, faculty and others while combatting the stigma that the "community college" label sometimes carries.
Bolton also addressed the issue of what happens to graduates in the military who obtain the nursing degree, but later have to explain why the degree says it's from a community college when they're applying for jobs in other states.
"Names have power," he added.
Jalen Johnson, the president of the student government association at Pikes Peak, said the name change is one that will garner respect and improve marketability.
The bill passed unanimously and was placed on the Senate's consent calendar, meaning the sponsors don't anticipate any opposition or controversy and the bill will likely pass unanimously in that chamber.
HB 1280 was not amended by the Senate Education Committee and without amendments from the Senate, would head to Gov. Jared Polis to sign upon passage by the Senate.