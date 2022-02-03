Over 100 protesters lined the sidewalks around the Douglas County School District headquarters Thursday with signs, flags and banners to protest the school board majority’s alleged secret meeting about forcing out superintendent Corey Wise.

The district canceled Thursday classes after a large number of teachers submitted absences as part of the protest organized by the Douglas County Federation, the teachers' union.

The absences are in protest of an alleged secret meeting by four members, Mike Peterson, Christy Williams, Becky Myers and Kaylee Winegar, of the seven-member school board about giving an ultimatum to district superintendent Corey Wise to either resign or be fired.

