After the announcement of the three finalists to replace former Colorado Springs School District 11 superintendent Michael Thomas on Saturday, the school district shifts its focus to public interviews for the candidates near the month's end, said District Board of Education president Parth Melpakam.

The three finalists are Tammy Clementi, Michael Gaal and Peter Hilts. At Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting, Melpakam said that the three would visit various schools throughout the district May 23, and then May 24 public interviews would take place at separate times for each of the three candidates.

Melpakam said the interviews would not be broadcast live because the board wanted to ask the candidates the same questions and didn't want to allow for the opportunity for one candidate to see another's performance before interviewing.

District officials said the Board of Education narrowed the field to three after a special six-hour meeting Saturday.

The announcement didn't generate much public comment from community members Wednesday, but one teacher encouraged the district to choose a candidate who seeks to solve problems rather than allocate blame.

"We just need someone who thinks outside of the box. Education's a bureaucracy we do the same thing over and over again, doesn't get us anywhere different," said Stacy Adair of Wilson Elementary School.

"A lot of people want to blame teachers, but everyone at my school works very hard. So what's the problem? We need somebody who digs into what can we do to raise the scores that we're not already doing instead of just blaming teachers."

According to the district's website, the new superintendent will be selected a day after public interviews on May 25. That person's start date will be July 1.