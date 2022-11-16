The Pikes Peak Library District recently graduated a small cohort of students from a workforce education program designed to help them get a foothold in the culinary industry.

The Food Industry Training program, which was launched in 2019, is a highly intensive, five-week course of instruction that provides selected applicants with the entry-level skills needed to begin a career in the culinary industry.

The course requires a massive commitment of time and energy, and graduates say the inflow of information is almost nonstop. But they emerge from the course with a new set of skills and increased confidence, as well as a ServSafe Food Handler certification — free of charge.

“They’re here four hours a day, five days a week, for five weeks straight,” said Becca Cruz, PPLD’s director of creative services. “And these are adults — they have jobs, and families, and other commitments that have to be moved around in order for them to be here.”

The course was originally four weeks long, but was expanded to five weeks to give students a little breathing room, instructor Scott Crum said.

“The amount of information we give them, I think, is equivalent to what I learned in my first year of culinary school, and we give it to them in a little over a month,” said Crum, a 1993 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. “Four weeks just wasn’t enough time.”

Each student brings a different level of knowledge and skill into the course, but Crum ensures everyone begins at the beginning.

“The first things we teach them are the three basics, which are food safety, sanitation and knife skills,” he said. “From there, we go to making stocks and sauces, and then we move into various cooking techniques.”

Echelon Maxwell, a supervisor at a local restaurant, called the course an eye-opener.

“It’s very intensive,” Maxwell said. “A lot of knowledge and information that I hadn’t been aware of — and I’ve been in the food industry for a while.”

The instruction doesn’t end when the course is over, Cruz said.

“Not only do we provide a valuable course of instruction that can help them start a new career, we help them decide what aspects of the food industry they find most attractive, and work with them to find jobs,” she said.

In a show of their newfound skills, each student crafted a meal — prepared on-site at the 21C Library — to present at the graduation. And they pulled out all the stops, making an array of dishes including Korean sweet potato noodles, bacon encrusted stuffed pork loin, sweet and sour beet salad and other fare for the attendees to sample.

Crum was adamant that the students do the bulk of the cooking on their own.

“I guided them when they needed it, and answered questions, but I wanted this to be theirs,” he said.

The course takes place two or three times a year, according to PPLD officials. Maxwell said he would recommend it for anyone considering the food industry as a new career, or experienced food workers looking to advance.

“Whether you’re already in the food industry, or if you’re thinking about it, this program gives you a good foundation to start with,” he said.

Crum, who had no background in teaching before he began administering the program, said it’s a gratifying change of pace from restaurant work.

“Are (the students) going to be able to get a job as a chef in a restaurant right out of this class? Of course not,” he said. “But they can make stocks and sauces, they know several different chopping and cooking techniques, and they can do those things with confidence.”