The 2022 income tax season has arrived. The IRS began accepting and processing 2021 tax returns on Monday, 17 days earlier than last year’s Feb. 12 late kickoff.
As in years past, Pikes Peak Community College is offering free tax preparation flor lower-income households at its Centennial Campus every Saturday through March 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the college announced in a news release.
Local families earning $57,000 or less per year can have their returns prepared by an IRS-certified accounting student free of charge, which translates into significant savings for households that can ill afford the services of a commercial agency. Tax preparation, on average, costs about $200 in Colorado, officials said.
“This year continues to create economic challenges for people in our community and we’re proud to be able to have a direct and positive impact by saving them money on their tax preparation,” said Melissa Nelson, PPPC's accounting program chair.
The community college is partnering with Tax Help Colorado, a Mile High United Way program that has completed more than 91,000 income tax returns since its inception, netting Coloradans $165 million in refunds, officials said.
In addition to providing welcome relief to taxpayers, the program also benefits the school’s accounting students, Nelson noted. Last tax season, PPCC volunteers spent 650 hours preparing returns, with one student earning the Presidential Volunteer Service Award with more than 100 hours served.
“Providing our students with real world experience is a major bonus,” Nelson said.
Filers should bring their Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, photo identification and all tax-related documents.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.ppcc.edu/tax-help-colorado. Residents with questions are encouraged to call (719) 502-4TAX or send an email to taxhelpco@ppcc.edu.