An early education nonprofit is partnering with a philanthropic organization to help hundreds of Colorado preschool children get a jump start on reading, math and science.

The Daniels Fund, which provides grants and scholarships for students in need across the U.S., has joined forces with the early learning nonprofit Waterford.org to create Waterford Upstart, a pilot program that provides underserved families with the resources they need to help kids hit the ground running on the first day of kindergarten.

Those resources include a laptop computer that the family gets to keep upon completion of the program, internet access for those who need it, a STEM kit for independent projects and personalized teaching tips from a coach, said Waterford.org spokesman John McCann.

“We implement the program the year before kindergarten, so that kids can walk into their kindergarten classrooms with plenty of confidence because they know how to read and have a good command of literacy,” McCann said.

Next fall, Colorado will begin to offer free early learning opportunities to all families through its Universal Preschool Program. But scores of preschool-age Coloradans will need help between now and then, McCann said. And even when the program goes into effect, there will be families who have trouble getting their kids to preschool because of transportation issues or work schedules.

“That’s where our program can help as many as 200 families in Colorado,” McCann said. “We can be an effective supplement that can provide families with early literacy instruction, and that helps kindergarten teachers, because they receive a student who is more prepared to receive instruction.”

Waterford Upstart can be particularly helpful for rural families, who might not have the means to get their children to preschool every day, officials said. It would also be immensely beneficial to families living in “child care deserts” — communities where the need for child care is greater than the availability.

“There are barriers to accessing quality early education in Colorado,” said Waterford.org spokeswoman Kim Fischer. “We want to help fill those gaps with this at-home solution that gets kids walking into their first day of school ready to learn.”

The program requires 30 minutes of personalized online study in reading, math and science five days per week, and offers daily offline activities to keep children engaged.

“In total, caregivers will spend 10 hours of instructional time with their children every week,” Fischer said. “We make it easy by providing assistance, explaining what caregivers can do to boost the learning they get online.”

The research-based program is already helping preschoolers in several states, including Arizona, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Ohio, Vermont and Utah.

Ann and Claude Oulobo, of Dayton, Ohio, found the program immensely helpful for their daughter, Layla.

“She got something extra with Waterford Upstart,” Claude Oulobo said. “So we think she’s gonna go in and cruise through kindergarten.”

On average, 92% of participating children are ready for kindergarten when they complete the program, officials said.

“When kids come into kindergarten without the basic skills they need, they can fall behind, and without the right help, they can stay behind their peers for years,” McCann said. “We want to help Colorado parents make sure that doesn’t happen to their kids.”