Students interested in vocational skills could be eligible for thousands of dollars in new scholarships at Pikes Peak State College. The school announced on Friday it was launching a vocational scholarship program after an anonymous donor gave more $843,750 to establish the Spark Fund.

"A gift of this magnitude is very exciting for the college because it allows us to provide financial support and needed equipment to students pursuing degrees that allow them to work with their hands,” PPSC Foundation Board Chair Jordan Ayers said in a news release.

Each student is eligible for up to $2,500 per year for two years as long as they meet the scholarship’s criteria. Qualified students reside in El Paso County, are high school graduates or equivalent, maintain a 2.0 GPA, enroll in a minimum of six credit hours per semester and are committed to completing a degree or certificate. Applicants must also complete an essay outlining what the scholarship would mean for them, according to the news release.

Funds will support students seeking skills in boat building, construction, AutoCAD or other drafting tools, automotive repair, heavy equipment operating, computer or nursing, “which provide people with the ability to make a living with an honorable trade.” Spark Fund scholarship recipients can use this money on tuition assistance, books or supplies.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

A portion of the funds will also be used to create an endowment to allow for perpetual use.

The anonymous donor behind the Spark Fund attended a community college and “worked extremely hard to acquire their wealth,” inspiring them to pay it forward, according to the news release.

“We at Pikes Peak State College Foundation are very honored to have been selected for such a generous gift,” PPSC Chief Development Officer Donna Nelson said in the release. “Though the donor wishes to remain anonymous, this gift will make a huge difference in the lives of our students today, tomorrow, and in perpetuity.”