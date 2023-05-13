Athziri Mendoza became a first-generation college graduate at the Pikes Peak State College commencement Saturday, where she was cheered on by family and friends including her mom and her 7-year-old daughter.

“I did it all for my daughter and my mom,” she said outside The Broadmoor World Arena Saturday. “It’s surreal, because it took forever. It’s supposed to be a two-year degree and it took me five.”

As a mom and coordinator for Johnson & Johnson, Mendoza took just a couple classes at a time, but now she has an associate's degree in business administration and will continue her higher education at a four-year university.

“It’s a big deal for us,” she said.

Mendoza was among about 600 graduates ages 16 to 73 who crossed the stage Saturday as the first class of Pikes Peak State College since the institution rebranded last fall, according to college President Lance Bolton.

“I want to recognize you, our graduates — living tributes to the power of determination and heroism. You know the hardships and challenges you faced to get here today, and I want you to take a moment to take all that in, because you made it," Bolton said.

Followed by Mother’s Day Sunday, the commencement ceremony held special weight, especially for those conferred who have children of their own.

Graduate Nawal Saharil recalled bringing her newborn daughter to class two days after giving birth around a year and a half ago while pursuing the multimedia graphic design degree she received Saturday.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Saharil, who is originally from Malaysia, also has a 14-year-old daughter; she said balancing motherhood and coursework required commitment — and some adaptability. “You can have the best plan ever, but the thing is there’s always things that happen along the way and you have to adjust and be flexible,” she said.

Now, Saharil is pursuing additional certification after Saturday’s commencement with the goal to open her own creative and marketing agency in Colorado Springs. “Once you want to do it you just have to make it happen,” she said.

For some moms, the weekend is bittersweet.

Andrea Geist was inspired to go back to school after the death of her son, and now she’s headed to law school in January after completing a business degree at PPSC. “It’s huge for me to have this all happen at once,” she said.

Geist’s other son, Carter, was among his mom’s supporters Saturday. “I’m happy for her and I’m excited. I’m glad she got to graduate.”

But the degree didn’t come without its challenges for the full-time worker and full-time mom. “It was very difficult. There were lots of long nights and weekends.”

“I’m proud of myself,” she said. “I did it for him (Carter), to motivate him so he knows that anything’s possible.”