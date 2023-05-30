Pikes Peak Library District’s annual summer enrichment program kicks into gear Thursday, according to library officials.

The Summer Adventure program, presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado, is designed to instill a love of reading in youngsters and to help students and families combat summertime learning loss — also known as “summer slide.”

“Studies have shown that when students don’t engage in reading or other enrichment activities over the summer, they often fall behind their classmates when they show up for school in the fall,” said Melody Alvarez, PPLD’s director of children and family services. “The more years that (summer slide) happens, the bigger the gap becomes.”

Anyone in El Paso County, up to 18 years old, is eligible for the program, which runs from June 1–July 31. Interested families can sign up at any time during that period. More than 14,000 youngsters and teens participated in the program in 2022, officials said.

The summer program’s coordinators have taken pains to make it as accessible as possible, according to Alvarez.

“The program is for El Paso County, of course, but the beauty of it is that you don’t necessarily have to live here,” she said. “You don’t need a library card to sign up, and if you can’t make it to the library in person, you can download the Beanstack app, and register that way.”

Alvarez stressed the importance of introducing children to reading at the earliest possible age, beginning, if possible, in the womb.

“We really want to encourage parents to read to their babies,” she said. “Oftentimes, we don’t think to read, or talk, or sing to babies, but it’s really important for brain development. That’s why we like to say that the program starts at zero (years of age).

“Even with toddlers, when you read to them, they begin to learn vowel sounds, and to recognize words, which will help them to be able to read by the time they start kindergarten.”

Everyone who registers, either in person, online or via the Beanstack app, receives a book, free of charge, as a prize, officials said. Participants ages 12 to 18 can pick a book or a journal as their registration prize. They receive a second prize when they’ve completed 30 days of enrichment activity, whether it’s reading, moving or imagining, Alvarez said.

“We’ve changed the program from strictly reading to other activities in order to try to get reluctant readers involved,” she said.

Participants can track and log their progress using the Beanstack app, or by using a game card that can be picked up at any PPLD location.

“Each day that you either read, move, or imagine — which isn’t hard to do — you fill in a spot on the game card or log a day in the app,” Alvarez said.

After logging 30 days of activity, kids 3 years of age or younger receive a bath toy; ages 4-11 get a Reading Award medal; and ages 12-18 receive a second book or journal.

Children and teens who aren’t able to sign up by Thursday should still sign up if they’re interested, and they can receive retroactive credit for their activities.

At the end of the summer, the district will throw a party for all participants at PPLD’s East Library, Alvarez said.

“We’re also doing summer concerts in Manitou Springs and Monument, and we will have another party in Fountain,” she said. “So we’re really spread out, because we’re trying to make sure that all of our programs are represented everywhere.”

Alvarez said she hopes El Paso County parents will consider the library district as a supplement to their children’s summer activity schedule.

“Families are busy. We know that,” she said. “We hope parents will add the library to their list of fun things for their kids to do this summer. I would love for every child in El Paso County to sign up.”