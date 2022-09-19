The Pikes Peak Library District recently expanded its PowerPass program to include more than 8,000 students from Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, according to a Monday news release.

The new partnership brings the total of El Paso County students with PowerPass access to more than 85,000 officials said.

FFC-8 is the sixth school district to participate in the PowerPass program since it was established in 2019. Colorado Springs School District 11 was the first district to partner with the library system, followed by Harrison School District 2, Academy School District 20 and Calhan School District. District 49 joined the program in April.

PowerPass is an electronic library card, just for students, that grants access to PPLD’s broad array of materials and services. Students can use digital materials including e-books, homework assistance, live tutoring and SAT preparation without having to apply for a physical card.

The partnership with District 8 is especially vital, officials said, because it gives the library system the chance to work with military students and their families. About 2,600 students attend the five elementary and middle schools on Fort Carson, according to district officials.

“PPLD’s partnership with FFC8 is uniquely rewarding because it not only gives nearly an additional 10,000 students access to the Library’s resources at their fingertips, but also allows us to work with hundreds of military children and their families who are so vital to the Pikes Peak region and the world,” said Joanna Nelson Rendon, PPLD’s Director of Young Adult Services. “This is one of the first partnerships that has allowed PPLD to work so closely with the Fort Carson families and we’re looking forward to serving them.”

PowerPass is not a traditional library card, but it performs most of the same functions, and pass holders can check out up to five physical items at a time — including books, DVDs and games — from any of the system’s 16 locations or mobile libraries. If they so choose, PowerPass students can still apply for a traditional library card, officials said.

Students in participating districts can also access foreign language courses, get help with projects, listen to audiobooks and even read digital comics, officials said. Practice driving courses are also available for high school and middle school students.

Dr. Lori Cooper, District 8’s assistant superintendent of student achievement, said the PowerPass partnership will bring many of the library system’s resources into students’ homes, often allowing them to supplement the school district’s resources without having to physically visit a library.

“Bringing a service like this to children in FFC8 will add many opportunities that will support student success. Tools like virtual tutoring and extracurricular activities will give students additional access to instructional supports and enrichment,” Cooper said in the release. “The district is also excited about having reading materials more accessible to all students who may not have the ability to regularly visit the library."

PPLD officials hope that, eventually, every student in its service area will have a PowerPass.

To learn more, visit ppld.org/PowerPass.