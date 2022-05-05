A recently announced partnership between Pikes Peak Community College and Amazon is a win not just for the college and employees of the multinational tech giant, but for the Pikes Peak region, college officials say.

PPCC is teaming with the multinational tech giant on Amazon's Career Choice Program, an initiative that will give more than 2,400 local workers the opportunity to learn a new, marketable skill or add to an existing skill set.

The career initiative will give local Amazon workers access to PPCC’s nearly 200 degrees and certificates, help them improve personally and professionally, and begin to fulfill a need for skilled labor across the Pikes Peak region, officials said.

“(The Career Choice program) is critical to supporting a stronger regional workforce and developing tomorrow’s employees for the top jobs of the Pikes Peak region,” said Chelsy Harris, PPCC's associate vice president for strategic partnerships. “It allows people to gain valuable skills and knowledge, upskilling in areas that meet our local labor market needs. In turn, this creates a pipeline of trained workers to fill shortages in every industry, fueling the economic engine of the Pikes Peak region."

Communication with Amazon began last fall, Harris said, with the program launching this summer.

Designed to set frontline workers up for success at Amazon or elsewhere, the Career Choice program will provide full tuition to employees seeking a degree or certificate from PPCC, officials said.

"Investing in its employees is a wise strategy to recruit and retain employees,” Harris said. “Amazon’s commitment to debt-free education for its employees provides an economic boost to the Pikes Peak region and expands access to PPCC’s career training and transfer programs for thousands."

Career Choice is a multinational program utilizing hundreds of schools across 14 countries, officials said. In the U.S. alone, the tech giant is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than a quarter-million of its workers by 2025.

The program offers employees an array of opportunities for career advancement and self improvement. Workers can utilize the program’s “Foundations” track to bolster their English language skills or work toward a GED; a “Pathways” track offering industry certifications that can lead to higher-paying jobs; and/or a “College” track allowing employees to begin or continue earning college credit toward a degree.

Amazon’s Career Choice is a debt-free benefit that “pays first,” Harris said, meaning if an employee receives any additional grants or financial aid beyond the cost of their bill, they can use those funds for living expenses, transportation costs, and more.

Pikes Peak-region Amazon employees who are interested in the program can enroll now for PPCC’s summer semester.