The woman's smile couldn't have been bigger.
While waiting to take the stage at The Broadmoor World Arena to receive her diploma, one of the many Pikes Peak Community College graduates beamed in her cap and gown while striking a pose for a nearby loved one who was taking photos of her big day.
"Do it for the (Insta)Gram," he said, as she switched stances.
There were cheers, whistles, hollers and rounds of applause as friends and family celebrated their loved ones Saturday morning, signifying a return to normal for the postsecondary educational institution.
The ceremony marked the first time since 2019 that PPCC held a formal in-person graduation. 2020's ceremony was completely virtual and the college celebrated its class of 2021 with a drive-thru ceremony.
"We did a drive-in grad walk (last year) which was really neat, graduates were able drive up, their family and friends were in a convoy behind them," said Karen Kovaly spokesperson for the college. "We were able to creatively figure out a way to get everyone personally engaged, but there's nothing like an experience in a big arena like this with everyone cheering together."
Kovaly said 900 graduates signed up to attend Saturday's ceremony, given extra significance since it's the last time its students will be graduating from Pikes Peak "Community College." The school will formally change its name to Pikes Peak State College in July in accordance with House Bill 1280, signed into law April 25.
Derek Blanton, a martial-arts and philosophy instructor, was the marshal for some graduates during the event, guiding them to the stage. As they waited to hear their names called, he congratulated them on their achievements, recognizing any distinctions they may have received such as graduating with honors or being part of the nursing corps, and complimented them on their appearance.
"I'm here for them; this is their day. I'm here to make sure that they get recognized for everything that they are wearing as much as possible. That's my goal," Blanton said.
One of the first graduates to hear her name called was Shannon Edwards, a military veteran who was posted in Fort Carson. Saturday marked the end of a nearly 30-year journey for Edwards, 52, who always wanted to become a veterinarian. She got the opportunity after PPCC recently added a two-year veterinary technology program.
According to Kovaly and school's website, Edwards is ready for work at animal hospitals and for positions in research, conservation and livestock health, to name a few.
Edwards got emotional as she took a photo with staff members with a prop diploma before heading onstage to receive the real thing.
"This is so exciting," she said. "I've been loving animals since I was small. I can't even see an animal on the street without picking it up, nursing it back to health, and finding a great home for it. ... Pikes Peak finally got the accreditation to get [the veterinary technology program] here; it was like a blessing.
"I retired and then the next year, this came to be. It was just all meant to be."